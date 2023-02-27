The State University of Campinas (Unicamp) released this Monday, the 27th, the calendar for the 2024 Vestibular Entrance Examination. the second stage will take place, for the second consecutive year, in December, on the 3rd and 4th of the same year, 2023.

Applications can be made between July 31 and August 31, 2023. And the fee waiver request can be requested between May 15 and June 5, 2023 on the Comvest page.

Before the first phase, there will be, between September and October 2023, the Specific Skills tests for candidates to the Music courses. Dates are still to be defined.

“For the other courses that require specific tests (Architecture and Urbanism, Performing Arts, Visual Arts and Dance), they will take place between the 7th and 9th of December”, said the university in a note.

In this way, the Unicamp 2024 entrance exam will have, for the first time, the application of all its tests taking place until the end of the previous year.

Registration fee waiver

Comvest will receive requests for exemption from the registration fee, which will be valid both for Vestibular Unicamp 2024 and for the Enem-Unicamp 2024 modality, as of May 15, 2023. Requests for exemption must be made exclusively through the Comvest page. Comvest until June 5, 2023.

Depending on the institution, the submission of the necessary documentation (which will appear in the notice) will also be done via the internet.

The disclosure of the list of students contemplated with the exemption will be made on July 28.

The calendar was defined in a meeting held with those responsible for the entrance exams of public universities in the State of São Paulo, with the objective of preventing the dates from coinciding and, thus, facilitating the participation of candidates interested in more than one selection process”, stated the Comvest.

Check the calendar below:

– Registration period: July 31 to August 31, 2023;

– Fee waiver request: between May 15th and June 5th;

– Specific skills tests (Music courses): between September and October;

– Specific skills tests ((Architecture and Urban Planning, Performing Arts, Visual Arts and Dance): between December 7th and 9th;

– Realization of the first phase: October 29;

– Realization of the second phase: December 3rd and 4th.