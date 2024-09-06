THE’UniCamillus International Medical University has received the green light from the Ministry of University and Research for the accreditation of a Degree course in Medicine and Surgery in Sicily, after the accreditation proposal by Anvur. It is the third location opened by the university after Rome and Venice. Thanks to the collaboration between UniCamillus and Giglio Foundation – a note reports – the new degree course starts in October in Cefalù.

I am 80 places available already this year. The deadline for theRegistration for the entrance test it’s the September 23rdThe test will be held on September 27th. The admission notices and all other information relating to the course itself, the methods of participation in the test, as well as the subsequent publication of the results, can be consulted online on the official website of the university (www.unicamillus.org). The lessons, in Italian, will be held inside the Giglio Hospital.