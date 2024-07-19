At UniCamillus University, the initial training and qualification courses for teachers of lower and upper secondary schools for the academic year 2023/2024 are open, in accordance with the Prime Ministerial Decree of 4 August 2023. The courses activated are of two types, based on the requirements that the applicants possess.

1. 60 CFU training path (PeF). This path is aimed at those who have a master’s degree, a single-cycle degree, a second-level diploma of higher artistic, musical and choreographic education, or an equivalent qualification. For technical-practical teachers, a higher education diploma is required that allows access to the specific competition classes. It is also open to those who are currently enrolled in master’s degree courses or single-cycle courses, or in second-level diploma courses of higher artistic, musical and choreographic education, provided they have obtained at least 180 CFU.

2. Training path (PeF) of 30 CFU. A path intended for those who, in the previous five years, have served in state schools or private schools for at least three years, even non-consecutive, of which at least one in the specific competition class chosen to obtain the qualification. It is also accessible to those who have taken the competitive exam relating to the extraordinary procedure referred to in art. 59, paragraph 9-bis, of Legislative Decree 25 May 2021, n. 73.

As regards the competition classes available at UniCamillus, they are the following: A028-FI – Mathematics and Science; A031-FI – Food Sciences; A050-FI – Natural, chemical and biological sciences; B012-FI – Chemical and microbiological science and technology laboratory. There are a total of 524 places, eligible participants will be included in a ranking based on their qualifications.

The lessons will be delivered on days and at times that are convenient for those who work.

For the 60 CFU PeF, theoretical training activities will be held according to the following schedule: remotely (synchronous mode) from Monday to Friday, from 2 September to 4 October 2024, from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm; in person (at the UniCamillus University, in via di Sant’Alessandro 8 in Rome) every Saturday from 7 September to 5 October 2024. For the 30 CFU PeF, the commitment will be halved. For further details – including the methods of activating internships – you can visit the constantly updated page: https://www.unicamillus.org/it/60-30-cfu-dpcm/. Registration is open until 1:00 p.m. on July 31, 2024. Interested parties may submit their application for admission exclusively online at the link: https://unicamillus-studenti.gomp.it/. Please consult the official announcement available on the UniCamillus website at the page https://www.unicamillus.org/wp-content/uploads/Bandi_2023-24/60-30-cfu-dpcm/DR-386_Bando_Formazione_docenti_UniCamillus.pdf. You can also ask for information at [email protected]