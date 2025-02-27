Unicaja will propose At its next shareholder board, on the agenda for April 9, the Appointment of César Bedoya Merino for a period of three yearson behalf of Olivo, which has 9.39% of the shareholders, according to the entity this Thursday in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The bank adds that the effectiveness of the agreement is subject to obtaining the verification of suitability and the corresponding regulatory authorizations.

Olivo is the second shareholder of the bank, after the Unicaja Foundation.

Bedoya will occupy the last vacancy that remained to be covered in the board of directors of Unicaja, after the departure of Manuel Azuaga, former president of the entity. Azuaga resigned from the presidency of Unicaja in November 2023 after losing the executive powers and laminating the charges of the old Liberbank.

The Murcian tycoon Last year he asked for a seat in the Unicaja Council for Bedoya, former director of Restructuring and Recoveries of Sareb. As a consequence of this appointment, the number of members of the Malaga Bank Council continues to be set at 15.

In the Board, the Council will also propose the re -election of Carolina Martínez, Rocío Fernández and Antonio Carrascosa as independent counselors, and Rafael Domínguez de la Maza as Sunday Counselor.