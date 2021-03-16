The Unicaja had at Barça against the ropes in the Copa del Rey in Madrid. Those of Jasikevicius needed an extension to get rid of the whole of the Costa del Sol, which complained of a foul to Abromaitis (Davies grabbed her shirt) who could have resolved the game in his favor in regulation time (follow the game live on AS.com). “This match has nothing to do with the Cup match,” warns Katsikaris who thinks it will be “difficult” to surprise Barça who “already have that experience.”

The Greek coach, who gives three keys for your team to win (“concentration, energy during the 40 minutes and physique”)He will not be able to count on Darío Brizuela (the best in the Cup with 33 points) or Carlos Suárez, but his team arrives in better dynamics: they have won their last three games.

Will be a special duel for Deon Thompson, which will become a centenary this afternoon (20:30, #Vamos). What’s more, Nzosa is found two caps to become the best capper minor in the history of the League. The honor for now It is up to Usman Garuba, who put on 22 hats before he turned 18.