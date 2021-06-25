Up to four Spanish teams will participate in the next edition of the Basketball Champions League, which has 52 participants, 17 national champions and 42 teams classified in the Top5 of their respective leagues.

The final poster of participants has been validated and confirmed by the Board of the BCL by videoconference with up to 73 requests for participation. Up to 30 countries will be represented in 2021-22 with a record participation of 24 countries representing 24 national leagues in the previous qualifying round.

The Hereda San Pablo Burgos, current champion and historic first two-time champion of the BCL, leads a luxury squad along with a classic of this competition such as Lenovo Tenerife, who already knows what it is to win the maximum trophy. Baxi Manresa returns to play the Champions League after an absence of two years andhe Unicaja will debut in the BCL in a decided bet by the Malaga club.

The sixth edition of the BCL aIt will start on September 13 with a preliminary phase in which 24 teams will fight for the last four places in the regular phase, which will start on October 4 with 32 contenders for the title. “The line-up of participants for the 21-22 season makes clear the continuous growth of the BCL, staying true to its mission and objective of achieving a tournament at the highest European level throughout the continent and remains open to the possibility that all clubs they can access the BCL based on their sporting merits in their respective national leagues, ”says Patrick Comninos, CEO of the BCL.

Like the last edition in which the BCL reacted to the COVID pandemic by articulating a new format of eight groups of four teams instead of four groups of eight teams to achieve more rest dates and options to relocate postponed games, the new season will have the same distribution and the group draw will be held on July 7.

This time, the group champion qualifies directly to Round16 and the second and third group will play a new ‘play-in’ to the best of three games. The quarterfinals will be played at the best of three matches and there the Final Four poster will be known where the winner will pocket 1 million euros.

Poster in Regular League

Thus, the BCL will present this cast of participants on their way to the champion trophy. Hup to 28 teams start as classified in the group stage waiting to know the final composition of the same.

In alphabetical order: AEK (GRE), Arged BM Slam Stal Ostrów Wielkopolski (POL), BAXI Manresa (ESP), Besiktas Icrypex (TUR), Darussafaka Tekfen (TUR), Dinamo Banco di Sardegna Sassari (ITA), ERA Nymburk (CHE ), EWE Baskets Oldenburg (ALE), Falco Szombathely (HUN), Filou Oostende (BEL), Galatasaray (TUR), Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem (ISR), Hapoel Unet-Credit Holon (ISR), Happy Casa Brindisi (ITA), Hereda San Pablo Burgos (ESP), Igokea (BIH), JDA Dijon (FRA), Lavrio Megabolt (GRE), Lenovo Tenerife (ESP), MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg (ALE), Nizhny Novgorod (RUS), PAOK (GRE), Pinar Karsiyaka (TUR), Rytas Vilnius (LIT), SIG Strasbourg (FRA), Tofas Bursa (TUR), Unicaja (ESP), VEF Riga (LET).

24 applicant for 4 tickets

The final four places for the regular phase will come from uA preliminary phase of applicants.

In alphabetical order: Bakken Bears Aarhus (DIN), Belfius Mons-Hainaut (BEL), Brose Bamberg (ALE), De’Longhi Treviso (ITA), Friborg Olympic (SUI), Hapoel Yossi Avrahami Eilat (ISR), Juventus Utena ( LIT), Kalev / Cramo (EST), Kapfenberg Bulls (AUS), Le Mans Sarthe Basket (FRA), Levski Lukoil (BUL), London Lions (ING), Mornar Bar (MON), Opava (CHE), Parma Perm ( RUS), Peristeri (GRE), Petrolina AEK Larnaca (CHI), Prometey Kamianske (UCR), Salon Vilpas (FIN), Split (CRO), Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), Tsmoki-Minsk (BIE), U-Banca Transylvania Cluj Napoca (RUM), Zorg en Zekerheid Leiden (HOL).