Unicaja has made official the dismissal of Luis Casimiro after the terrible streak of play and results of the Malaga team, which had entered a spin and has added nine defeats in its last ten official matches. The beating suffered this Tuesday in Monaco in the Eurocup (90-71) was the last straw that was about to overflow. The club’s board of directors met urgently on Wednesday and agreed to dismiss the coach, who has been informed of the decision.

He will be replaced by Fotis Katsikaris, with whom Unicaja has already closed an agreement, who will assume command of the team until the end of the season. The Greek manager’s contract will include a one-season renewal option. The harmony with Katsikaris has been very good from the beginning and the Hellenic coach will take on the challenge of lifting Unicaja.

Katsikaris was currently without a team since he did not renew his contract with Herbalife Gran Canaria at the end of last year. The 53-year-old Greek has extensive experience in Spanish basketball, where He has directed Valencia Basket, Bilbao Basket, UCAM Murcia, Iberostar Tenerife and Herbalife Gran Canaria.