Unicaja Banco has earned 43 million euros during the first quarter of 2021. This net profit represents 7.4% less than in the same period of 2020, when the figure of 46 million was reached. The result is marked by the increase in provisions for coverage “of the potential economic impact derived from the pandemic”, as explained by the bank. These extraordinary provisions, which started last year, now total 225 million euros. Without them, the result would have reached 53 million euros. Unicaja Banco continues its merger process with Liberbank after shareholders approved it on March 31, a decision that will serve to create the fifth largest Spanish bank. “Obtaining the mandatory regulatory authorizations is expected to take place at the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third,” they point out from Unicaja.

The main key to understanding the positive result of Unicaja Banco in the first three months of this year has been the profitability of the recurring business. The basic margin has grown by 2.8% compared to last year and the basic result by 27.8%. The growth in business activity is another factor that explains the figures, as well as the reduction in operating expenses – both those relating to general and personnel expenses – by 6.1% in the last year. The decrease in non-productive assets by 8.4% (208 million euros) since the first quarter of 2020 is another important factor according to the statement made public by the company.

Added to all this are “the high solvency and liquidity ratios, which confirm the strength of the entity to face the current situation”. In Unicaja they affirm that this is what has allowed the approval of more than 13,000 loan applications with ICO endorsement from freelancers and companies for a limit close to 1,000 million euros and processed more than 24,000 requests for moratorium on mortgage and personal loans, that affect a volume of credit close to 860 million euros. Of these, their moratorium remains in force about 580 million euros.

The entity has also underlined the “prudent increase” in the coverage levels of its loan portfolio. It has done so through a “rigorous policy of reclassification of operations to stage 2 and subjective doubtful, which increase the cost of recurring risk, as well as with the additional creation of extraordinary coverage that takes into account the uncertainties regarding the impacts of the pandemic ”. The net write-off of credit in the first quarter of 2021 represents a cost of risk of 52 basis points, of which 16 are recurring and the rest include extraordinary provisions made to cover potentials.

For their part, commissions have registered a year-on-year increase of 0.9% driven by the increase in income from collection and payment services, offsetting the year-on-year decrease in commissions from commercializing non-bank financial products, “which were extraordinarily high ”During the first quarter of 2020.