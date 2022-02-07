In the process of reconstruction, the Unicaja embarks on a very long journey to Zaporizhiaa Ukrainian city of 750,000 inhabitants, where this Tuesday they will play their second match of the BCL Top-16 against Prometey (6:00 p.m.) of extraordinary importance after having lost the first at home against Cluj from Romania.

The Malaga team is going through one of its most delicate moments in recent years. Eliminated from the Copa del Rey and with seven wins and eleven losses in the Endesa League. Closer to relegation than to the playoffs. A harsh reality that has been key in deciding the dismissal of the coach, Fotis Katsikaris. The club is negotiating with Ibon Navarro with the intention that the man from Vitoria will sit on the bench next Sunday, no less than against Real Madrid. The intention is that he stays alone until the end of the season, unlike what happened with the Greek coach when last season he replaced Luis Casimiro, who was also dismissed due to poor results. The reality is that the preferred candidate for next season is Pedro Martínez.

The truth is that the trip to Ukraine is quite a hassle. More than 4,500 kilometers with an intermediate stopover in Istanbul, connection and the obligatory bus, a city that is not exactly famous for its tourist charms, the delicate political situation in Ukraine on the verge of war with Russia… and of course the bad moment of Unicaja, which is also suffering the significant loss due to injury to Jaime Fernández. The Norris Cole section does not go to whom a way out is sought. While the new coach is being hired, the team will be led in this match by Ángel Sánchez-Cañete, a home coach. At the head of the expedition is the president, Antonio Jesus Lopez Nieto, which is working very hard and well to try to stop and straighten out the twilight process of this team that has been detected for several seasons. The sports director Juan Manuel Rodríguez also travels.

Bilbao hosts the Final Fout of the BCL

On the other hand, it has been known that Bilbao will host the BC FinL FourL that will be played between May 6 and 8. It has the particularity that it will be the first time that it is played in a city by a team that does not participate in this competition.