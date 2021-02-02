Unicaja office in Ronda, Malaga JON NAZCA / Reuters

The Unicaja Banco Group has obtained a net profit of 78 million euros at the close of the 2020 financial year, which represents a decrease of 54.8% less, after making an extraordinary provision of 200 million in order to cover the potential economic impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Excluding this extraordinary provision, the result for the year would have amounted to 218 million euros, an increase of 26.6% compared to the result for the year 2019.

As reported by the entity itself in a statement on Tuesday, the merger process with Liberbank “continues its course and progresses according to the planned schedule” after during the fourth quarter of 2020 both entities have “significantly improved their solvency, exceeding the levels of reference initially considered for the combined entity ”.

In fact, Liberbank has also released its results for last year on Tuesday, with an attributed net profit of 41 million euros during the 2020 financial year, 63.1% less than a year earlier after allocating 241 million to write-offs.

The main keys to the results in 2020 for Unicaja Banco have been the ability to generate results to “mitigate the impacts” of Covid-19; the growth of business activity; the “continued reduction” of operating expenses; the decrease in non-productive assets, reinforcing the high levels of coverage and the “high ratios” of solvency and liquidity, together with the reinforcement of capital ratios, which “confirm the strength of the entity to face the current situation and continue to respond to their clients in the current context of difficulty ”.

In this sense, Unicaja Banco highlights that it has been able to “reverse the negative effects” derived from the stoppage of activity caused by the declaration of the state of alarm in the second quarter, in its basic margin (interest margin + commissions), with an improvement in the third and fourth quarters of 8.9% and 3.7%, respectively, leaving its interannual evolution at a growth of 0.2%.

As specified, this improvement occurs both in the net interest income (+ 9.2% in the third quarter and + 1.1% in the fourth) and in commissions (+ 8.1% in the third and +10, 7% in the room).