Unicaja has communicated through its official media the incorporation, until the end of the season, of Devin Williams. He is a pivot of 2.06 meters and 27 yearss who comes from the United States, after starting this season in Turkish Bahçeşehir.

Williams has experience in the Euroleague, who played with Buducnost in the 2018-19 season, where he shared a dressing room with Norris Cole, With whom will you share a locker room again? His coach in the Montenegrin team was an old acquaintance of Carpena, Repesa. Devin Williams is an international with the United States, disputing with his team the FIBA ​​windows of the year 2019. The club will announce his signing as soon as he passes the medical examination satisfactorily.

In its official statement, the club explains that Williams already knows what it’s like to play at Martín Carpena. He did it in the Top 16 of the 7DAYS Eurocup 2019-20 in Tofas Bursa from Turkey. That year he had brilliant numbers that even led him to be MVP of that Top 16 of the Eurocup with averages of 15.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and a PIR of 20.8.

He is a player who is characterized by his great physical power and ability to score near the rim, in addition to having a good reading of the game that allows him to give basket passes to his teammates. Educated at the University of West Virginia, at 27 years old he has experience in various countries. He played in Australia, at Melbourne United. From there he moved on to the North American G-League with the Maine Red Claws and in Puerto Rico with Vaqueros de Bayamón.

As of the 2018-19 season, it makes the leap to Europe. First to Turkey, to Demir Insaat Buyukcekmece Basket, where his good performance (17.7 pts on average) took him to Buducnost that same year. Tofas Bursa was his next destination where he was one of the best players in the 7DAYS Eurocup and the Turkish league. Thus, his numbers in the Ottoman competition were 15.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, while in the 16 games of the European competition his averages were 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and a PIR of 18.1.

After his European experience, last season he undertook the Asian adventure, playing in China and South Korea. This 2021-22 season, he started it in the ranks of the Turkish Bahçeşehir, but already resolved physical problems had prevented him from having continuity and on December 31 he became a free agent.