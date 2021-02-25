The president of Unicaja, Manuel Azuaga (i) together with the CEO of Liberbank, Manuel Menéndez. EFE / Unicaja – / EFE

The constitution of the fifth largest Spanish bank has taken a definitive step with the calling of extraordinary meetings and the agreement on the people who will form part of the new council. The two shareholders’ meetings will be held on March 31 to approve the Common Merger Project. The council will have 15 members, nine at the proposal of Unicaja (which has 59.5% of the capital) and six from Liberbank. Among those named, the signing of Manuel González Cid, former financial director of BBVA and former director of the Cerberus fund, stands out.

There is less time for Unicaja Banco to absorb Liberbank, a step that entities expect to take place at the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third. The combined entity will maintain the name Unicaja Banco and its headquarters in Malaga. The date will be marked by the different authorities that must bless the union, mainly the European Central Bank and the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC).

Regarding the proposed composition of the new board of directors after the merger, of the 15 members that will comprise it, two will be executive directors; seven, dominical, and six, independent.

Nine directors of Unicaja and six of Liberbank

The executives will be the CEO, Manuel Azuaga, who holds the same position at Unicaja Banco, and the CEO, Manuel Menéndez, also in the same position at Liberbank. In addition, of the seven proprietary directors, four will come from the Unicaja Banco board and three from the Liberbank board, and with respect to the six independent directors, four will come from Unicaja Banco and two from Liberbank.

The current president of Liberbank, the independent director Pedro Rivero, once the merger is completed, may continue to be linked to the bank in representation functions.

The appointments as directors by Liberbank of Felipe Fernández Fernández (proprietary), Ernesto Luis Tinajero Flores (proprietary), David Vaamonde Juanatey (proprietary), Jorge Delclaux Bravo (independent) and María Luisa Garaña Corces (independent) will be approved.

On behalf of Unicaja there will be the Sunday Juan Fraile, Petra Mateos-Aparicio, Manuel Muela and Teresa Sáenz, and the independents María Luisa Arjonilla, Ana Bolado, Manuel Conthe and the most famous signing, Manuel González Cid.

The combined entity will be present in 80% of the territory, maintaining its status as a benchmark entity in Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Cantabria and Asturias, and with the capacity to compete in other markets such as Madrid, where the entities maintain a traditional presence.