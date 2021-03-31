The process of bank consolidation in Spain continues its course, after the shareholders’ meetings of both Unicaja as from Liberbank have given the go-ahead to the merger of both entities. A decisive step that will now have to wait for the ‘ok’ of the regulators to, foreseeably in the second half of the year, launch the fifth largest Spanish bank.

During the Unicaja shareholders’ meeting, the president of the entity, Manuel Azuaga, revealed that, if all goes according to plan with the approvals, the exchange of shares (whereby the shareholders will receive 1 newly issued share of Unicaja Banco for every 2,7705 Liberbank shares) could be executed at the beginning of the second half of the year. According to this exchange equation, Unicaja Banco shareholders will have 59.5% of the capital of the combined entity, and those of Liberbank, with 40.5%.

The new entity, which will maintain the name Unicaja Banco and its headquarters in Malaga, will then have to start the process of adjusting offices and employees. The figures used by investment banks to adjust employment range between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs.

The President of Unicaja Banco, Manuel Azuaga, has ensured that the measures that may affect the workforce of the bank on the occasion of the merger will be analyzed “with rigor and seriousness”, in compliance with the regulations and with the greatest possible agreement between the parties.

In the same way, the CEO of Liberbank, Manuel Menéndez, has indicated to the questions of the unions during the meeting of the Asturian bank that “the entities will comply with the obligations of information and consultation with the union representation of each of them », Adding that the corresponding meetings will be held to develop the process with the greatest possible agreement between the parties.

Menéndez explained that at the time of signing the project there was no specific information regarding the impact of the merger on employment, hence the references to the workforce in the document were “scarce”. “This does not mean that we do not have the will to negotiate,” he added.

Objective: improve profitability



The forecast is to improve the efficiency ratio up to 50% through these gross cost synergies estimated at 192 million euros per year (fully from 2023). In terms of profitability, they plan to achieve a RoTE of at least 6% in 2023, and that the earnings per share grow significantly, in the order of 43% for Liberbank, allowing a shareholder remuneration capacity of 50% of the profit.

They are confident in the solid capital position that would allow them to face the restructuring costs and anticipated financial adjustments, estimating that they will reach a CET1 level “fully loaded” of 12.5%.

«We are aware of execution risk which is a project of these characteristics, especially in the context in which we find ourselves, but Unicaja Banco and Liberbank have extensive previous experience in effectively integrating entities with similar proximity banking business models, and with the desire to maintain closeness and trust in customer service as part of the philosophy shared by both entities “, they indicate from the entities.

With a very similar speech by both executives to their shareholders, the two have highlighted to shareholders the ability to create value for the resulting entity, also through the dividend.

Among the strengths, they point to the geographic fit in key regions, with presence in 80% of the national territoryonal (being a benchmark entity in six Autonomous Communities), with more than 4.5 million customers.

In the same way, they point to the high levels of coverage of non-performing assets (NPAs) and the low delinquency rate that both entities present and, therefore, with which the new combined entity will arrive on the market. Specifically, the coverage of NPAs would reach 69% with a rate of 3.6%, one of the lowest among competitors.