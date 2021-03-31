Double exposure of the Unicaja and Liberbank logos. Efe

The shareholders’ meetings of Unicaja Banco and Liberbank approved this Wednesday, in an extraordinary meeting, the merger of both entities and the partial renewal of the board of directors of the new bank. The approval of the shareholders after the boards of directors of both entities gave the green light to the operation at the end of last December.

The Liberbank meeting was held in Madrid and the Unicaja meeting in Malaga. Both have been held electronically (without the physical assistance of the partners or their representatives), following the recommendations and restrictions in force in the framework of the crisis caused by Covid-19. Liberbank shareholders have approved, with 99.88% of the votes, the absorption of the entity by Unicaja Banco, while those of the absorbing company have also validated the partial renewal of the board of directors.

Once the extraordinary general meetings of both entities have approved the merger, the processes to comply with the conditions to which it is subject will be completed. Now the pronouncements of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), the Bank of Spain, the European Central Bank (ECB), the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and the General Directorate of Insurance and Funds will be required. of Pensions (DGSFP). Finally, it will be the Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, who will authorize the merger in case of obtaining the approval of all supervisory bodies.

It will not be until that moment when, once the conditions precedent has been fulfilled and the merger has been formalized, the administrative procedures may be carried out to materialize the exchange, at which point the operational integration phase of the two entities would begin.

The fifth Spanish bank

The absorption of Liberbank by Unicaja Banco will give rise to the fifth Spanish bank in terms of both assets and deposits. The exchange ratio agreed by the boards of both entities last December is one Unicaja share for every 2.7705 Liberbank shares, the exchange being taken into account with newly issued Unicaja Banco shares.

In this way, Liberbank shareholders will receive Unicaja Banco shares in exchange and Liberbank will be extinguished, via dissolution without liquidation, transferring all their assets en bloc to Unicaja Banco, without providing any additional cash compensation for Liberbank shareholders.

The council will be of 15 members

The council will be made up of 15 members and will be chaired by the current president of Unicaja Banco, Manuel Azuaga, who will maintain his executive functions. The current CEO of Liberbank, Manuel Menéndez, will be appointed CEO and will also have executive functions.

Unicaja Banco shareholders have also approved the appointments as directors of Felipe Fernández Fernández (proprietary), Ernesto Luis Tinajero Flores (proprietary), David Vaamonde Juanatey (proprietary), Jorge Delclaux Bravo (independent), María Luisa Garaña Corces (independent) and Manuel González Cid (independent).

Following the aforementioned changes, four of the seven proprietary directors will come from the board of Unicaja Banco and three from Liberbank, while of the six independent directors, four will be proposed by Unicaja and two from Liberbank.

The rest of the proprietary directors are Juan Fraile, Petra Mateos-Aparicio, Manuel Muela and Teresa Sáenz, while the other independent directors are María Luisa Arjonilla, Ana Bolado, Manuel Conthe and Manuel González.

40% of the total members of the new board of directors will be independent, while women will represent a third of the board, thus following the recommendations of the Code of Good Governance of Listed Companies.