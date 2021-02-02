Unicaja and Liberbank, the two banking groups that are still immersed in the last of the mergers made public in Spain, have cut their profits in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. In the case of Unicaja, it has obtained a net profit of 78 million euros at the end of the 2020 financial year, which represents a decrease of 54.8% less, after making an extraordinary provision of 200 million in order to cover the potential economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Liberbank has also released its results, with an attributed net profit of 41 million, 63.1% less than a year earlier after allocating 241 million to write-offs. The shares of both groups appreciated this Tuesday by more than 3.5%.

As reported on Tuesday by the Malaga entity itself, the merger process with Liberbank “continues its course and progresses according to the planned schedule” after during the fourth quarter of 2020 both entities have “significantly improved their solvency, exceeding the reference levels initially considered for the combined entity ‘. After the approval of the project by the heads of both entities, the process has continued to advance according to the planned schedule.

During the coming weeks, the boards of directors will submit the transaction documentation for approval and will convene their respective shareholders’ meetings to give the formal green light to the merger. Once these steps are completed, the integration will be pending to receive the regulatory authorizations, which are expected to be obtained at the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third of this year.

Savings and adjustments

The financial director of Unicaja Banco, Pablo González Martín, pointed out this Tuesday that the group will adjust 1,200 million after the merger to save 192 million until 2023, of which half will materialize quickly thanks to the levers already identified: 45% will correspond to restructuring costs; 35% to additional provisions for non-performing assets and 20% to fair value adjustments, restructuring costs of strategic alliances and other contingencies.

On the other hand, Unicaja will pay a dividend with a ‘pay out’ (remuneration on profits) of 50% “as soon as possible”, subject to the authorities lifting the restrictions. For now, it will pay a 2020 dividend of a maximum of 15% of the profit, complying with the ECB’s recommendations.

For its part, Liberbank trusts that it will be able to remunerate its shareholders with around eight million euros, taking into account the ECB’s recommendations, although it still has to determine the format and date of distribution. This has been confirmed by the entity’s corporate and finance general director, Jesús Ruano, and its CEO, Manuel Menéndez, during the presentation of the 2020 accounts to analysts. “Taking into account the recommendations of the ECB, we estimate that we will be allowed to pay about eight million euros once the share buyback carried out last year is deducted from the calculation,” explained both executives.