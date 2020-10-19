S.he does it very quietly and resolutely, as if she had lived her whole life towards this moment. On October 19, 1970, after a night of quiet conversations with her partner Hans Bellmer, which sealed their final separation, Unica Zürn jumps to her death out of the window of their shared apartment.

The woman who followed the artist from her beloved Berlin to Paris in 1953, whom Max Ernst called “the greatest German poet of the present” and who brought Henri Michaux pens and drawing pads to the mental hospital, where she transformed her hallucinations into breathtaking drawings and gouaches – this woman lived more poetically and drew better than anyone else in the Parisian surrealist circle around Hans Arp, André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Meret Oppenheim, Matta and Man Ray.