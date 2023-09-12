Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 19:55

The Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry Union (Unica) reported this Monday, 11th, that Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras won the Green Energy Seal, granted to the club for purchasing this year electrical energy produced from renewable sources and sold on the free market. The seal is issued by the Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry Union (Unica) and is part of the Bioelectricity Certification Program, an initiative of the entity in partnership with the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE) and support from the Association Brazilian Association of Energy Traders (Abraceel).

According to Unica, in a note, Palmeiras committed to acquiring at least 0.3 average megawatts throughout the year, in accordance with the program guidelines. The purchase of energy was made from Capitale Energia Comercializadora, which in turn purchases energy from a certified biomass plant, guaranteeing that the energy will be produced from sugar cane waste.

The Green Energy seal was created in 2015. Currently, 63 plants that produce bioelectricity already have the certification, which guarantees free market traders access to proven sustainable energy. “By the end of 2023, these 63 plants will produce a total of 12 thousand GWh of energy. This amount is equivalent to twice the energy generated with mineral coal in Brazil last year and would be capable of serving more than six million homes per year”, says the entity.

“As it comes from a renewable source, this energy will avoid the estimated emission of 2.5 million tons of CO2. To reach this mark, it would be necessary to plant 17.3 million trees over 20 years”, says Unica’s bioelectricity manager, Zilmar Souza.