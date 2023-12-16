The University of Bari Aldo Moro (UNIBA) and DEAS – Difesa E Analysis Sistemi Spa will work together on the development of digital skills and the promotion of cybersecurity.

The Rector of Uniba, Professor Stefano BRONZINI, and the Sole Director of the Italian company, Doctor Stefania RANZATO have signed an ad hoc collaboration agreement. The agreement represents a significant collaboration between UNIBA, a Center of Excellence in research and education, and DEAS, a leading company in the Cybersecurity sector.

The main objective is the creation of advanced study programs and training plans in the areas of Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Data Analysis. In particular, the University of Bari and DEAS will collaborate for the high quality advanced training for professionals in the aforementioned disciplines. The possibility of carrying out curricular internships at DEAS Spa by UNIBA undergraduates will also be offered.

“In an era in which Cybersecurity takes on ever greater geopolitical and geostrategic relevance, our School of Higher Education aims to train not only specialists, but also managers capable of understanding the role of new digital technologies and promoting the adoption of reliable ethical, legal and procedural rules – underlined Doctor Stefania Ranzato -. The partnership with the University of Bari Aldo Moro is strategic in this direction and is part of our philosophy, which sees DEAS investing and focusing on young talents and excellence”.

The growing cyber threat requires an immediate response through increasing the number of experts both in companies and institutions and in all bodies crucial to national security in the digital field. The University of Bari Aldo Moro is committed to tackling this challenge also through collaboration with DEAS Spa, a leading company with consolidated experience in the cybersecurity sector, already an important partner for various ministries and for the Armed Forces themselves.

For the Rector Stefano Bronzini: “The country needs new professionals with multidisciplinary and collective skills necessary to guarantee the resilience and security of society as a whole. Therefore not only exclusively technical profiles, but also figures capable of critically analyzing complex phenomena from multiple economic, sociological, psychological, legal, geopolitical and communicative as well as IT points of view. All this confirms the essential role that public universities and research have on the central issues of skills training and the country's technological autonomy”.

This partnership will allow the University to offer training programs that will also take into account the experience “gained in the field” by DEAS and its School of Higher Education so as to allow participants a ready entry into the professional world of cybersecurity. This rapidly growing sector suffers from a constant shortage of qualified professionals, a gap that is expected to progressively increase in the coming years.

The main objective of this collaboration is, therefore, to invest in young talents and excellence, guaranteeing quality training combined with operational training, focused on real issues and cases, pursuing a completely new and fully shared training model and philosophy. by UNIBA and DEAS Spa.