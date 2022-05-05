The party president stated that the other parties of the 3rd way “did not have the same unity” as União Brasil

The president of Union Brazil, Luciano Bivarannounced that the party will launch a pure ticket for the Presidency of the Republic.

In a video released this Wednesday (May 4, 2022), Bivar says that a coalition with other parties was not possible because they “they did not have the same unity that União Brasil has”.

In a joint note released in early April, the presidents of the MDB, União Brasil, PSDB and Cidadania parties stated that the name for a single candidacy would be announced on May 18.

But on April 27, the Power 360 added that União Brasil could disembark from the proposal and launch a pure slate formed by Bivar and former minister Sergio Moro.

After the video was released on this 4th, the deputy’s office informed that there is still no definition on who will compose the ticket or when it will be announced.