Minister says offering the necessary support is more important than declaring himself part of the government’s base

The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho (União Brasil), said on Monday (6.Mar.2023) that his party will be “a great partner of the government” in the polls. The statement was made after the meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, to clarify the accusations faced by Juscelino.

“I have no doubt that União Brasil will deliver the votes and support of most of its benches to the president, both in the Chamber and in the Federal Senate, as it delivered in the transition PEC”, said in an interview with the broadcaster CNN Brazil. However, the minister said that the matter was not dealt with at the meeting.

Even with 2 ministries (Communications and Tourism) and the indication of a 3rd name (Waldez Goes, from the PDT) for National Integration, the acronym is not officially part of the base of the Lula government. Juscelino said that this is a party position that does not interfere with support for the president.

“[O União Brasil] has positioned itself as independent since the end of last year. The president of the party that put itself in that position, but made up the government. And today there is a majority within the party that will support the base, which will support and vote with the government’s matters in Congress. This question of declaring itself grassroots or independent, I think that more important than that is delivering the necessary votes and giving the necessary support within the National Congress.”

In early January, the party chairman, Luciano Bivarsaid that the party’s adherence to the government would reach 100% over time.

About the meeting with president Lula, the minister said he was “positive” and that cleared everything up. He gathered documents that would prove, for example, that the use of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane was not irregular to present at the meeting. Read the accusations in this report and the dossier presented by Juscelino in this text.

Even after the case, the president decided to keep Juscelino in charge of Communications. “Time to turn this page”said Juscelino.