Chiefs of the acronym articulate approval of Lula’s high-ranking minister (PT) to explain speeches about privatization of Eletrobras

In a meeting of the União Brasil this Wednesday (10.May.2023), leaders of the acronym took for granted a summons from the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT), to the plenary of the Chamber for the speeches on “bad smell” in privatizations are clarified. ACM Neto (BA) is one of the names that openly advocates that he provide clarification. The call in articulation was authored by the federal deputy Mendonça Filho (FOOT).

Earlier, in an interview with GloboNewsthe minister had said that “The president wants to encourage all private participation. Now, we have to adjust what has a bad smell of lack of morality”. The speech calls into question the privatization of Eletrobras, the target of criticism from the PT already in the 2022 election campaign.

In 2015, there was a summons from the then Minister of Education Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), in the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT), to testify in the plenary of the Chamber. Cid had referred to congressmen as “flatters”. The testimony was tough and Cid ended up losing his position.

The summons, which occurs when attendance is mandatory, has not yet been voted on and does not have a confirmed date. If consummated, it will be considered yet another weakness that the president’s management Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) accumulates with congressmen, contextualizing above all its lack of a broad base both in the Lower House and in the Senate.

The privatization of Eletrobras was approved in 2021 by the Legislature still with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Presidency of the Republic. The case was sent to TCU (Federal Audit Court) in the sequence.

THE UNION HAS MINISTRIES

The minister’s certainty of calling also shakes a scenario of instability in the Planalto with an acronym that is within his government, with 3 folders: Communications, Tourism and Integration and Regional Development. Earlier this week, after mild criticism of the head of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), it was announced that the minister will collect votes from União Brasil.

Folder holders are Daniella Carneiro (RJ), who says he has one foot out of the caption, Juscelino Filho (Mother Waldez Goes (PDT). The predictability of the acronym of support in the Chamber for summoning Rui Costa stems, among other factors, from the refusal of congressmen from the União Brasil to stick with Lula.

The argument of deputies and senators is that there was centralization of indications from ministers to senators Davi Alcolumbre (AP) and the national president of União Brasil, federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), ruling out the congressional benches from the debate.

SPEECH BY RUI COSTA

Faced with the questioning of the Planalto to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on “gaps” in the privatization of Eletrobras, Planalto joined on Friday (May 5) with a lawsuit in the Court. The president questions the reduction of the Union’s voting power. In the piece, presented by the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União), Lula argues that the limitation creates a disproportionate burden on the Union and seriously harms the public interest.

The government has 42.6% of the shares, but the weight of its votes is reduced to 10%.

“The Brazilian people – it’s not Lula, it’s not me, it’s the Brazilian people – hold 43% of the shares in Eletrobras, and in an unusual arrangement they said that, despite the government having 43% of the shares, it only votes for the maximum corresponding to 10%. That is, someone who has 43% only votes the equivalent of 10%. What is the legal basis for this? It is a public resource that is there… In our view, it (the model) is illegal, and everything that is illegal has to be questioned”he declared.

Also in the interview, the minister criticized the Selic rate, which remains at 13.75%, thus accompanying Lula’s discursive undertaking in relation to the decisions of the BC (Central Bank) at Copom meetings. Rui Costa is considered one of Lula’s most trusted men in the government.