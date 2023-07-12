Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/12/2023 – 8:02 am

Share



The appointment of Deputy Celso Sabino (PA) to the Ministry of Tourism has not even been made official, but União Brasil wants more. The party, which is part of the base allied to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Congress, is claiming the presidency of the Post Office and of Embratur, a government agency linked to Tourism, and today under the command of Marcelo Freixo (PT). The internal fight between three leaders of the association, however, hinders the negotiations with the government and delays the agreement.

The conflict is between the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, the leader of the party in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (BA), and Senator Davi Alcolumbre (AP). Currently, the party’s representatives on the Esplanada dos Ministérios are Communications, Juscelino Filho, and Regional Development, Waldez Góes. Góes is from Amapá, in the same state as Alcolumbre, and was nominated by him. Part of the party sees him as a kind of “personal quota” for the senator, given that Góes has a historic militancy in the PDT. In addition to these, the party had Daniela Carneiro in Tourism. She, however, migrated to the Republicans, which made the party ask for the position back.

According to sources at the Planalto Palace, União Brasil last week signaled to Lula its interest in Embratur and the Postal Service – Tourism is already taken for granted. Embratur would be a complement, so that the party would have control over the entire area.

Time

According to reports, the Chief Executive would have asked for the time of the parliamentary recess to carry out the negotiations, but the lack of consensus has hindered the progress of the dialogue. A government interlocutor reported to the Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, the difficulty of reaching a consensus with “three names involved”.

Lula wants to meet with Bivar, Elmar, Sabino and Alcolumbre to iron out the rough spots surrounding the negotiations. Last Friday, Bivar met with the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, to discuss the nomination for Tourism. Initially, there would also be Elmar and Alcolumbre, but they withdrew from participating because of disagreement with the president of the party.

Irritation

Last week, on the eve of the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of the tax reform, Elmar was irritated with the movement of deputies on the bench to postpone the appreciation of the proposal. He credited the initiative to Bivar and Sabino, who would be dissatisfied with the government’s delay in changing the command of the Tourism portfolio.

Bivar and Sabino’s move, according to party members, was seen by Elmar as a kind of public bargain in the “most important vote of the year” and in the main agenda of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the which would represent a lack of loyalty to Lira. Elmar and Lira are allies and the leader of União Brasil is seen as a strong candidate to succeed the President of the House.

Before the vote on the tax reform, Bivar released a note in which he defended the postponement of the consideration of the matter. The document contained the names of 38 parliamentarians, but some told the report that they did not authorize the signature. Behind the scenes, deputies are even talking about taking the case to the Council of Ethics of the Chamber because they believe that the note would be a false document. According to parliamentarians, some names were even misspelled.

Support

Elmar entered the field to avoid the movement of the bench and entrusted deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) with the mission of reaffirming the party’s position in plenary. In the end, 48 of the party’s 59 deputies supported the reform in the first round. The assessment of some deputies is that the movement has worn Sabino out with the party and the bloc in the Chamber and that his name would no longer be consensus to occupy Tourism.

O Estadão/Broadcast found that Elmar also sees Sabino’s interference in the movement headed by the party president. The parliamentarian is nominated to occupy the Ministry of Tourism in place of Daniela Carneiro. However, the government has been postponing the change in the folder, which has irritated Sabino, Bivar and allies. The name of the “ministerial” was on the note, but he ended up voting in favor of the reform.

Meetings

The government recognizes that there are difficulties in the relationship with the Chamber. As a result, Lula asked for weekly or 15-day meetings with party leaders in the Chamber. Projects on the economic agenda, such as the new fiscal framework, find broad support among center-right deputies, who see Finance Minister Fernando Haddad as a reliable interlocutor. But loyalty to the government stops there.

The left, with about 130 deputies, was unable to prevent setbacks such as the approval of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. In the vote on the MP to reorganize the ministries “it seemed that the ceiling of the plenary session Ulysses Guimarães was going to fall on our heads”, joked the leader of the government in the House, José Guimarães (PT-CE).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.























