Senator Alan Rick wants to run for governor in 2026, but brothers Rueda and Márcio Bittar have other plans

After Luciano Bivar (União-PE) left the national presidency of União Brasil, the climate “closed” in the party. At least, in Acre. Poder360 found out that there is an internal rift over the state government race in 2026. In the arm wrestling, the Rueda brothers and the senator Marcio Bittar (União-AC) are at war with the senator Alan Rick (União-AC), which commands the state directory.

Rick wants to be the party’s candidate for governor in the next elections, but his plans clash with the ambitions of the Rueda brothers. The national president of União Brasil, Antônio Rueda, wants to make Fabio Rueda federal deputy in 2026 – a project that was frustrated in the last elections, despite having been one of the most expensive campaigns in Acre –, and will support the government whoever supports this endeavor.

Currently, Fábio Rueda heads the municipal office of Rio Branco (AC), in addition to heading the state representation office in Brasília. In the capital of Acre, the Rueda brothers embarked on the reelection of the mayor Tiao Bocalom (PL-AC), who left the PP (Progressives) in September last year to run against his former co-religionist Alysson Bestene (PP-AC), supported by Alan Rick.

Senator Bittar acted directly to bring Bocalom to the PL (Liberal Party) – his son, João Paulo Bittar, is president of the party in Rio Branco, and his ex-wife, Marcia Bittar (PL-AC), was a candidate for the Senate under the party in 2022.

According to this digital newspaper, if the strategy of placing the municipal machine of Rio Branco in favor of the election of Fábio as federal deputy and the reelection of Bittar in the Senate in 2026 is successful, Bocalom will become a strong candidate for the government of Acre in 2026.

“DISUNITY” BRAZIL: RICK X BITTAR

The rivalry between Acre senators Alan Rick and Márcio Bittar began in the last elections because of a “fratricidal war”.

As the general rapporteur for the Budget in 2021, Bittar enjoyed prestige with the Rueda brothers. He allocated amendments to regions of interest to União Brasil.

Rick, in turn, a federal deputy at the time, was approached by the governor Gladson Cameli (PP-AC) to be his candidate for vice president.

Bittar, however, tried to place his ex-wife, Márcia, on Cameli’s ticket, but without success.

That’s when he changed his strategy: he split the União-PP coalition, launched himself as a candidate for governor and put Márcia to compete for the Acre seat in the Senate against Rick.

Bittar even tried to block his opponent’s candidacy, which was approved at a party convention by a national intervener in August 2022.