Governor of Goiás states that “the sum of several actions” makes him “position himself as a pre-candidate” for the Planalto acronym

The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), said that União Brasil should not be on the side of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2026 presidential elections. According to the politician, “the sum of several actions” makes him “put yourself as a pre-candidate” to the Plateau.

“And I am referring both to what I do in the government of Goiás, and to what I did in Congress, as a parliamentarian. I also make myself available to run for President because I am proud of the education, health and job creation rates achieved. We have a complete action that accredits me”, he stated in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Saturday (January 27, 2024).

Caiado said he could not deny the importance of the former president's support Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Yes, I will work to have his support for my candidacy. I think no hammer has been dropped, we are still in the process of evaluating management and possible scenarios until 2026. I cannot transfer the responsibility for my pre-campaign to him. What I need to do is deserve this support”, he declared.

The governor was asked about the investigations targeting Bolsonaro and his allies. He replied that he will not discuss the decisions of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes. “But, if the operations really don't have the slightest practical result, it will be difficult for him to explain this“, he said.

Regarding Lula, Caiado stated that União Brasil “is a party with a conservative vision, and will continue to be”. According to him, the caption “walks alongside the government in projects of interest” from the country. “But I don't believe that [o partido] go walk with Lula in the 2026 elections”, he declared. “I, for example, administer a State in partnership with PT and PSB mayors, but I will not be on their platform”, he added.

PUBLIC SECURITY AND MST

Caiado said that public security “is not made of listening to theorists who have never been at the forefront”. It is necessary, according to him, “understand the reasons for the lack of security in each region or state”.

Asked about the regulations for cameras in police uniforms, the governor replied: “I'd put cameras on bad guys, that's what. I wanted to monitor who leaves prisons wearing ankle bracelets. The State has exorbitant expenses to control crime. I see no reason to monitor the police officer. For me, the camera doesn't protect the police officer from anything. This is a thesis of those who don't really want to do public security in Brazil”.

Caiado spoke about the government's actions in relation to the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement). “The federal government does nothing about this issue, it is silent in relation to these people. And it is not acceptable that a citizen who speaks on behalf of the MST can decide which farm will be invaded, which building they will enter“, he said.