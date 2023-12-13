Party wants a sober name to take on Bolsonaro's vacuum and elect the largest number of mayors in capitals in 2024

O Union Brazil rules out supporting the president’s re-election Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2026, according to the Power360. The party sees itself as a right-wing party. He intends to have a sober name and take advantage of the vacuum left by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

At least 3 names are listed: Romeo Zema (New), governor of Minas, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), governor of São Paulo, and Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), governor of Goiás.

ELECTIONS 2024

This digital newspaper also found that União Brasil wants to be the party with the most elected mayors in capital cities in 2024.

Municipal elections will be held in October next year. The objective is mainly from the wing of the old DEM. The acronym emerged from the merger of DEM and PSL. In February 2024, the party's vice president, Antonio Rueda, should assume the presidency of the party in agreement with this group.

União held its end-of-year get-together on Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) at Clube Naval in Brasília.