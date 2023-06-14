José Guimarães (PT-CE), leader of the Government in the Chamber, was also at the event, which brought together deputies from União Brasil in Brasília

União Brasil reinforced, on the night of this Tuesday (June 13, 2023), the nomination of deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) to the Ministry of Tourism in place of Daniela Carneiro. Members of the acronym gathered at a dinner organized by the deputy marangoni (SP) in Brasilia to show support for the congressman’s name. The information was confirmed by Power360.

The minister was present at the event Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and the leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimaraes (PT-CE). In addition to the leader of the Union in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA) and the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho (União Brasil).

At the venue, located in Asa Sul de Brasília, the atmosphere was festive. Congressmen treated Sabino as a future minister. Guimarães, however, said that the dinner was scheduled to celebrate the approval of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida MP.

O Power360 found out that the tendency is for Sabino to take over the Ministry of Tourism. Everything would now depend on what political arrangement will be made to prevent Daniela Carneiro and wagon (Republicans), mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ) who supported Lula in 2022, keep your hands empty.

“The host made the fraternization dinner, [para] commemorate the approval of Minha Casa, Minha Vida for which he was the rapporteur and say that União Brasil is united. The workbench is joined together. If Sabino is nominated, the entire bench feels contemplated. That’s it, that was the tone.”said José Guimarães.

ELMAR ADVANCED POSITION

Earlier, deputy Elmar Nascimento, leader of União Brasil in the Chamber, had already confirmed that the party remains firm with Sabino’s nomination. He stated that the deputy from Pará “it is a name with great sympathy from the bench” and said that Daniela Carneiro would not be able to represent the party at the head of the portfolio.

“From the moment that the regional president of the Republicans [no Rio de Janeiro, Waguinho] attack the [nossa] National Executive, how will his wife be able to be in the ministry representing União Brasil? Being in the ministry is President Lula’s decision. It could be his personal quota or it could be the Republicans, who will hate the president. But with the level of accusations he [Waguinho] did against the president and vice-president of the party, then it becomes very difficult [Daniela representar a legenda]”declared Nascimento.

DANIELA UNDER PRESSURE

Daniela Carneiro will remain in office until at least Thursday (June 15), when she will participate in a ministerial meeting. Earlier, the Minister of Tourism published a photo next to Lula after a meeting with the Chief Executive. There was, until then, the expectation that the meeting would serve to announce the resignation of the minister, who continues to be under pressure from União Brasil.