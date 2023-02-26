Structure in the States will house allies of the current government, in negotiations that should go on in the coming days

Negotiations for Federal Executive positions in the States should speed up now that the national heads of the main bodies are almost all decided. O Power360 found that, among the disputed structures, the most advanced conversations involve the Post Office.

State-owned positions in the states must have nominees from União Brasil, PSD and the PT itself, the president’s party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Another part of the positions must be occupied by employees of the company without sponsoring congressmen.

The company’s new president, Fabiano Silva, is linked to Prerogativas – a group of lawyers critical of Lava Jato that supported Lula in the election.

The Ministry of Communications, to which Correios is linked, is headed by a politician from União Brasil, Juscelino Filho.

The acronym also has the Ministry of Tourism, under Daniela Carneiro. And he indicated the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Goes (PDT). Everything was negotiated with Lula by the senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).

The agreement put together by Alcolumbre, however, is not enough to guarantee the support of União Brasil to the government in Congress. Mainly among deputies of the acronym, there is a threat of not accompanying the Planalto in important votes.

FNDE in conversations

The government does its best to attract União Brasil politicians without displeasing other allies. The party should also have positions in the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education).

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana (PT), chose Fernanda Pacobahyba to chair the structure. It’s her name.

Due to the size of agency budget (BRL 84 billion forecast for 2023), directors reporting to the president also have great power. Hence the desire of politicians to place sponsored persons in these positions.

Also part of the Executive’s effort to strengthen its support in União Brasil is to maintain the power of Elmar Nascimentoleader of the party in the Chamber, on the national presidency of Codevasf (Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys).

Elmar was close to becoming a minister in the final moments of the government transition, but PT members from Bahia barred the nomination. The deputy is a political opponent of the PT in the state.

local agreements

The Planalto negotiates with its allies so that, whenever possible, the names indicated in the States are of consensus between more than one political force.

This movement is an attempt to pacify the base mainly in small states, where there is little federal structure available, and in the cases of the most disputed positions in the largest states.

The Institutional Relations Secretariat, of the minister Alexandre Padilha (PT), has considered the state negotiations a 2nd round of nominations of allies. The folder is responsible for the distribution of positions.

In addition to the local structures of Correios, positions in bodies such as Codevasf, Sudene (Superintendence of Northeast Development) and the Ministry of Health are also coveted.