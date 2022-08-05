





União Brasil launched the current senator of Mato Grosso do Sul, Soraya Thronicke, a former ally of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic at the party’s national convention held on the morning of this Friday, 5 , in Sao Paulo. The senator’s name had already been announced, and the event formalizes the ticket that will run.

“It’s not because she’s a woman, it’s because she’s a highly qualified woman,” said the party’s president, Luciano Bivar, who came to pre-campaign as the chosen one for the acronym and withdrew.

FGV professor and former Federal Revenue Secretary Marcos Cintra completes the “pure” slate and will be a candidate for Vice-President.

“In 2018 we voted to take out what was wrong and now in 2022 we will vote to take out what didn’t work either,” Soraya said during the convention. “The game is not defined, the game, Brazil, has not even started. As long as they fight, we will show that we Brazilians are as big as Brazil”, said the senator.

The announcement that Bivar would no longer run for president was made on 31 July. Bivar stated that he will seek re-election in the Chamber of Deputies.

“You are getting to know a new party, this is a historic moment, today we are launching this infantry, this army that you are in the fight for the good in Brazil”, stated Cintra in his speech. “This party is daring to launch a rookie senator, businesswoman, dynamic,” he said.

Also on stage were the Senate candidate for Paraná, former judge Sérgio Moro and the candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, Rosângela Moro, both members of the Union.

“This is a difficult election. Competing there are extremes, they are polarized, they are aggressive, they are bad for the country, but, despite this election being difficult, the party needs to offer an alternative”, declared Sérgio Moro.

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), attended the convention of União Brasil, the party of his vice-president in the candidacy for the São Paulo government, Geninho Zuliani. “We will have a single, united platform to defend democracy,” said Garcia.

The PSDB candidate for the presidency, however, is senator Simone Tebet (MDB), who still has Citizenship in her coalition and should also guarantee the adhesion of Podemos, which marked the official support for this Friday afternoon.

Who is Soraya Thronicke

Born in Dourados, Mato Grosso do Sul, attorney Soraya Vieira Thronicke is 49 years old and is currently a senator for her home state, with a term in office until 2027.

She holds a degree in Law from Centro Universitário de Campo Grande (UNAES) and an MBA in Business Law from Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

Elected senator in 2018 with 373,712 votes, Thronicke publicly claims to be against abortion and the easing of drug sales, and says she defends “family values”.







