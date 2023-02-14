Party president wants government “tools” to give Lula a majority in Congress

Despite having received 2 ministries and nominated a name for a 3rd, the União Brasil resists formalizing support for the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Party leader, federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), said he wanted more positions to give the loyalty requested by the PT.

“The PT is made up of intelligent people, who know that in order to do politics it is necessary to have spaces. The more spaces we have, the better tools we can offer and the more support we can guarantee”, said Bivar in an interview published this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) by the newspaper The globe.

Today, União Brasil is at the head of the ministries of Tourism, with Minister Daniela Carneiroand Communications, with Juscelino Filho. He also indicated the Minister Waldez Goes for National Integration. Although affiliated with the PDT, Góes is an ally of the senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) and entered the quota of appointments of the former president of Congress.

When questioned about which positions the party would like to occupy, Bivar cited the Codevasf (Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys), the sudene (Northeast Development Superintendence) and the dnocs (National Department of Works Against Droughts).

“We need to be treated as a party the size we are: we have 69 parliamentarians, 59 federal deputies and 10 senators”, he stated, citing that, “spaces or no spaces, we will be in a position to help the government”.

Bivar also said that the majority of the party in the House and Senate will support the government and promised to punish those who do not. “If you are failing the government in the simplest projects, you cannot hold positions”, he stated.

Regarding the divergences in the States, he said that “parochial issues” should not be brought into the national debate.

Read other topics covered in the interview: