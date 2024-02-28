Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/28/2024 – 22:33

The president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, is trying to postpone the party convention that should make lawyer Antônio Rueda official as his successor in the position. The crisis in the party escalated this Wednesday, the 28th, and Bivar even suggested that he has complaints against members of the party, but without presenting evidence.

The convention is scheduled for this Thursday, 29th. Even if Rueda is elected the new president, Bivar's term at the head of the Union ends only on May 31st. The change in command of the acronym was defined at the end of last year, after a series of internal conflicts. União was formed in 2022 from the merger between the former DEM and PSL, but the two wings never reached an agreement. União Brasil has one of the largest benches in the Chamber, with 59 deputies.

During a press conference at the party headquarters in Brasília, Bivar carried this Wednesday, the 28th, a folder with the inscription “complaints”. The deputy said he could not reveal the content of the documents. According to him, there is an internal investigation into the acronym coordinated by the Legal Department.

“The tickets (for the party's national convention) have not yet been examined in detail. So, we cannot say yet about the party’s position regarding the legality of the tickets”, stated the party president. According to him, three candidates were registered.

According to Bivar, the first ticket, registered by Rueda, did not contain his name – in other words, the deputy would be left completely out of the party's decisions. Bivar has the support of some deputies, but not of governors and other members of the party. The general secretary of the Union, ACM Neto, is Bivar's opponent.

A Estadão Column had access to the document that shows the ticket registered with Rueda in command. The list includes, for example, the support of the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, the former mayor of Salvador, ACM Neto, the leader of the Union in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (BA), and also the leader in the Senate, Efraim Filho ( BP).

Although he did not say in full letter that the alleged accusations he was carrying were against Rueda, nor did he present evidence, the president of the Union hinted that his possible successor would be involved in the alleged illicit schemes.

“These accusations are of all sorts, they are incredible. These are accusations that the party cannot be in the hands of someone who wants to use it to do business”, said the deputy. “There are complaints here. I cannot file a complaint without first seeing where it comes from. I will certainly open an investigation into this. As the allegations are serious, I can even take them to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

According to the column by journalist Lauro Jardim, in The globe, Elmar reported to deputies that Bivar had threatened to kill Rueda's family members during a telephone conversation. “I’m a peaceful guy,” Bivar responded at the press conference. “An emotional state was highlighted on both sides”, he added, in reference to an alleged audio of the conversation shown by Elmar.

Bivar and Elmar frequently disagree internally, and the party's president had already tried to remove the Bahian deputy from leadership in the Chamber in November 2022. That month, the party decided to declare support for Arthur Lira's (PP-AL) candidacy for re-election in the presidency of the House, in an agreement made by Elmar, against the wishes of Bivar, who intended to put his own name forward for the post.

In the 2022 electoral campaign, there were complaints in the Union about the allocation of resources from electoral and party funds, which exhausted Bivar. Several regional party directories have also split in recent months. Bivar is a member of the PSL, while ACM Neto and Elmar were from DEM.