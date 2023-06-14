Party will gather part of the bench in the Chamber in a deputy’s apartment after Lula keeps Minister of Tourism

The União Brasil bench in the Chamber of Deputies will hold a dinner this Tuesday (June 13, 2023) to show support for the deputy Celso Sabino (União-PA). The congressman is quoted to replace the minister Daniela Carneiro in Tourism, but the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is still trying to keep its 1st nominee. The meeting should bring together about 40 party deputies at the deputy’s apartment marangoni (União-SP) around 21h. The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhawho has already said publicly that the party wants to make changes to its nominees for the Esplanada, including Tourism, should attend.