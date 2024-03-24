Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 21:15

União Brasil unanimously decided to expel from its ranks federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União-RJ), arrested this Sunday morning, the 24th, on suspicion of being one of the masterminds behind the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

The decision, confirmed to the Political Broadcast/Estadão (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) by the party's secretary general, ACM Neto, was taken in a virtual meeting held this evening. The initial forecast was that the National Executive meeting would take place on Tuesday, the 26th, in person, but members of the party wanted to resolve the case as quickly as possible.

Chiquinho Brazão's defense was sought this Sunday, but did not respond. On the 20th, in a statement, he said he was “surprised by speculations that seek to implicate him in the crime”.

União is still trying to recover from a recent internal crisis that resulted in Luciano Bivar's removal from the presidency. Lawyer Antonio de Rueda is currently in charge. The rapporteur for Chiquinho Brazão's expulsion process was senator Efraim Filho (União-PB).

Earlier, the party highlighted, in a note, that Brazão had already asked the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to disaffiliate and that he “had no relationship” with the party. “The Party Statute provides for the application of the sanction of expulsion with cancellation of party membership in a precautionary manner in cases of seriousness and urgency”, said the text.

The Chamber of Deputies must analyze the arrest of Chiquinho Brazão in plenary. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) now has 24 hours to officially communicate his arrest to the House – the deadline ends this Monday, the 25th.

In accordance with the latest precedents, such as that of former Bolsonaro deputy Daniel Silveira, the presidency of the Chamber notifies the parliamentarian that the detention will be analyzed in the next plenary session.

In this case, an opinion from the Chamber's Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) on the arrest is presented, directly in the plenary, due to the urgency. The deputy's defense speaks three times during the analysis – before reading the opinion, after reading and after the discussion. Each defense demonstration lasts 15 minutes.

For the Chamber to confirm the arrest of the deputy, the support of the absolute majority of parliamentarians in the House is necessary, that is, 257 votes. Voting is open, and the resolution with what is decided is promulgated in the session itself.

By order of the STF, the Federal Police launched Operation Murder Inc. this morning, which preventively arrested Chiquinho Brazão, his brother Domingos, counselor at the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TCE-RJ), and the former Chief of Civil Police of Rio Rivaldo Barbosa. The three are suspected of being the perpetrators of the crime.

The person who authorized the operation was Minister Alexandre de Moraes, a member of the Court, who recently took on the role of rapporteur on the Marielle case.

The arrest of the suspects occurred after the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, announced the approval of the plea bargain of former military police officer Ronnie Lessa, identified as the person responsible for carrying out the murders, in March 2018. The case was federalized and became the responsibility of the STF after Lessa cited deputy Chiquinho Brazão, who has privileged jurisdiction.

Lewandowski and the general director of the PF, Andrei Passos, said this Sunday, in a press conference, that the investigations show that the basic motivation for Marielle's murder was the fact that she opposed the group who ordered the crime, which wanted to regularize land for commercial purposes. The councilor defended the use of these properties for the construction of affordable housing.

“It does involve the issue linked to the militia, the dispute over territories, the regularization of projects, subdivisions,” said Passos. “If the real estate agenda was not central to the councilor’s mandate, it was an agenda she had, such as investment in social housing, which clashed with what the main group defended.”