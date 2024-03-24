Decision was taken unanimously; party says it no longer maintained relations with the congressman

O Union Brazil expelled the federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (RJ) of the party on Sunday night (24.mar.2024). During the morning, he was arrested in a Federal police because of his involvement in the murder of the councilor Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) and driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

The party stated that Brazão's expulsion was unanimous. “[Ele] he no longer had any relationship with the party and had asked the Superior Electoral Court for authorization to disaffiliate.”, said the acronym in a note. Here's the complete (PDF – 436 kB).

In technical terms, the approved measure was a “precautionary request for expulsion with cancellation of party membership”.

The intention to expel Brazão from União Brasil was announced for the president of the party, Antonio Rueda, this Sunday morning (24 March), hours after the PF launched the operation.

“União Brasil emphatically repudiates any crimes, especially those that undermine the Democratic Rule of Law and those that involve violence against women. The party leadership expresses deep solidarity with the families of Marielle and Anderson”stated the acronym in the last paragraph of the note.

The Federal Police operation to search and arrest Chiquinho Brazão was approved by the minister Alexandre de Moraesof STF (Federal Court of Justice). It was named Murder Inc. – an English term that refers to a criminal organization specializing in contract killings.

Read the full note from União Brasil:

“The National Executive Committee of União Brasil unanimously approved the precautionary request for expulsion with cancellation of party affiliation of federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão. The representation was presented by federal deputy Alexandre Leite (União Brasil-SP) and reported by senator Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB).

“Although a member, the parliamentarian no longer maintained any relationship with the party and had asked the Superior Electoral Court for authorization to disaffiliate.

“The decision of the National Executive indicates that Brazão is involved in at least three illicit conducts provided for in article 95 of the statute: political activity contrary to the Democratic Rule of Law, the Democratic Regime and party interests; lack of exactingness in fulfilling duties relating to public and party functions and political violence against women.

“The national president of União Brasil, Antonio de Rueda, had already requested the opening of disciplinary proceedings against Chiquinho Brazão, arrested this Sunday and identified by the Federal Police as having ordered the death of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes.

PRISON DEPENDS ON THE CHAMBER

The decision to maintain or annul Chiquinho Brazão's arrest rests with the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. He he has parliamentary immunity since he was qualified as a deputy, as determines the Federal Constitution. Cases against congressmen can only be judged by the STF.

The Supreme Court must notify the Chamber within 24 hours of the arrest. The decision whether or not to maintain detention is taken by an absolute majority of deputies in an open vote. In other words, at least 257 votes out of 513.

In cases like this, it is common for the plenary analysis to be carried out at the nearest session. This is what happened to the former deputy Daniel Silveirawho had his mandate revoked and was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison for statements against the Court's ministers.

Read below for more details on how deputies vote on whether to maintain the prison:

who guides – the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL);

opinion on the case CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission) presents to congressmen;

defense of the accused – you can speak 3 times, for 15 minutes each. Once before reading the case, once after and the last at the end of the deputies' discussions;

final understanding of the Chamber – once voting is completed, promulgation is made at the end of the session.

Two other suspects were arrested:

Domingos Brazão – advisor to TCE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Audit Court);

– advisor to TCE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Audit Court); Rivaldo Barbosa – former head of Rio Civil Police.

REMEMBER THE CASE

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. The councilor had left a meeting at the institute Black Housein the center of Rio. The car in which the councilor was traveling was chased by criminals to the Estácio neighborhood, which connects with the north zone.

Investigations and a plea bargain pointed to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle.

Lessa is arrested. He had previously been convicted of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. The author of the plea bargain is also former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime.

Another suspect arrested is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt used by Lessa for dismantling. According to investigations, all of them are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder.

