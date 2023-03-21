“Party differences can never justify offenses to anyone’s honor”, says the party

União Brasil released this Monday (20.Mar.2023) a note in defense of Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS), who was offended by a man on a radio program. The party repudiated the act and stated that “partisan differences can never justify offenses to anyone’s honor”.

During participation in a radio program in Mato Grosso do Sul, the senator was accused by a listener of receiving bribes. He also called her “traitor of the fatherland” It is “cheating piranha”.

“President of União Brasil Mulher, Soraya is an active voice against political violence, encouraging female participation in spaces of power. We express our solidarity with the senator and reinforce our commitment to stimulating the debate for a Brazil based on dialogue and respect”says União Brasil.

On Friday (17.Mar.2023), Soraya filed a police report at Federal police stating that the listener “entered to parade in the Penal Code with slander, defamation, injury”. She posted a video about the case on her social media profile.

Watch (1min37s):

The name of the listener was not disclosed by the radio or by the senator. The speeches were given through an audio sent to the vehicle. Once the message started playing, the recording stopped.

“A person who supports a thief, a corrupt person, just like her and Simone are supporting, in exchange for money, in exchange for favor of a corrupt communist. I hope she doesn’t even win for the condominium manager where she lives”said the listener.

Soraya was considered an ally of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but came to be considered “traitor” by supporters of the former president when he broke with him and disputed the Planalto in 2022.