Minister of Communications and Mayor of Vitorino Freire (MA), Luanna Rezende, are investigated in a case about Codevasf

União Brasil released a note expressing “solidarity” to the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filhoand the mayor removed from Vitorino Freire (MA), Luanna Rezende. Members of the party, the 2 are targets of investigation by the PF (Federal Police) for alleged embezzlement of federal funds at Codevasf (Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco e do Parnaíba).

The note signed by the leader of the Union in the Senate, senator Efraim Filho (PB), and the leader of the acronym in the Chamber, deputy Elmar Nascimento (BA), speak of an ongoing investigation with evidence that has not yet been properly investigated.

“We have an investigation still in the investigation phase, with complaints and evidence that have not yet been properly investigated, and whose lack of evidence served as a basis for denying, for example, search warrants against the person of Minister Juscelino”, says an excerpt from the note. Here’s the full (PDF – 137kB).

Despite not having authorized a search warrant against the Minister of Communications in the Lula government, STF Minister Roberto Barroso ordered the blocking of Juscelino Filho’s assets. The magistrate considered the search measure “drastic”, but indicated the need for further investigations. The process runs in secrecy.

The text released by the leaders of the União Brasil still mentions that there is in the country a “criminalization of political activity”. “There is a constant attempt to relate normal acts of parliamentary activity, such as the simple allocation of resources to municipalities, as acts of corruption.”

In note (24 kB), Juscelino denied being involved in irregularities and said he was open to providing clarifications.

On the morning of the 6th (September 1, 2023), the PF launched an operation to investigate the alleged embezzlement of federal funds. One of the targets was Luanna Rezendesister of the minister.

The investigators investigate fraud in bids, embezzlement and laundering involving money from parliamentary amendments. Federal police are carrying out 12 search and seizure warrants in the municipalities of Vitorino Freire, São Luís and Bacabal, all in Maranhão.

The police tracked the diversion of parliamentary amendments for asphalt paving in Vitorino Freire. The company responsible was Construservice, hired by Codevasf when Juscelino Filho was a federal deputy. Also investigated, the contractor stated, in note (37 kB), which will collaborate with the investigation.

This is the 3rd phase of the investigations, which started in 2021. Here are the dates:

1st phase: 20.Jul.2022 – Operation Odoacro;

20.Jul.2022 – Operation Odoacro; 2nd phase : 5.Oct.2022 – Operation Odoacro 2;

: 5.Oct.2022 – Operation Odoacro 2; 3rd phase: 1st.Sep.2023 – Operation Benesse.

The PF states that, if the suspicions are confirmed, those investigated may be liable for fraud in bidding, money laundering, criminal organization, embezzlement, active corruption and passive corruption. The corporation did not disclose the names of all targets.

With a budget of BRL 2.7 billion in 2022, Codevasf is one of the public companies most coveted by politicians, especially those from Centrão. It is linked to the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development and develops sustainable irrigation projects for the watersheds in which it operates.

The state-owned company was created in 1974 to operate around the São Francisco River, but over time, its activities and budget expanded. In May 2023, the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was studying expanding superintendencies in the company to distribute positions in the lower levels of the Executive and, thus, strengthen its base in Congress.

In note (26 kB), Codevasf stated that it collaborates with the investigations and that it dismissed, in August, an employee suspected of involvement in the case. “The company remains committed to clarifying the facts and to the integrity of its actions and will continue to provide full support to the work of the police and justice authorities”.

What Juscelino Filho says

The minister released a note signed by lawyers Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso. In the positioning, it was said available to the authorities and stated that andParliamentary amendments are legitimate and democratic instruments of Congress.

“Every action of Juscelino Filho, as a parliamentarian and minister, has been guided by the public interest and service to the population. It is important to emphasize that Juscelino Filho was not the target of searches and that the inquiry will serve precisely to clarify the facts and demonstrate that there was no irregularity.”, says the note.

O Power360 tried to contact the defense Luanna Rezende, but did not get an answer. The space remains open for the mayor’s manifestation.