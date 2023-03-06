Party says PT president uses “double standards” when asking Communications Minister to step down

The União Brasil benches in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate released a note this Sunday (5.Mar.2023) criticizing the statements of the PT national president, Gleisi Hoffmannon the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho.

In notethe party says it regrets that Gleisi uses “two weights and two measures to deal with matters inherent to public life“. The document was signed by leaders in the House, Elmar Nascimento (BA), and in the Senate, Efraim Filho (PB).

“When the attitudes of your allies are challenged – and there has been no lack of accusations against PT members in the recent history of the country –the parliamentarian preaches the right of defense. When the tables are turned, she prefers to make prejudgments“, says the party.

The deputy defended the removal of Juscelino from the government so that he could justify the accusation of use a FAB plane (Brazilian Air Force) to participate in an auction of purebred horses in the interior of São Paulo. Gleisi argued that the measure would avoid “embarrassment” from you.

The minister requested the aircraft in character “urgent” to go to the municipality of Boituva, in São Paulo, from the 26th to the 31st of January. There, he advised animal buyers and inaugurated a square in honor of a partner’s horse. There were about two hours of official commitments. The event with horses was not on their agenda.

The minister received R$3,000 from the treasury to pay for accommodation and flew on a private FAB jet from Brasília to São Paulo. According to a report in the newspaper The State of S. Paulothe round-trip transportation costs added up to approximately R$140,000.

Juscelino’s defense states that the trip was an official agenda and had “clear public interest”, which would justify the use of FAB transport.

“There was no illegality on the part of Minister Juscelino in the agendas and, as a way of demonstrating his zeal with public money and his commitment to transparency, the minister determined to investigate the administrative procedures related to the trip”said lawyers Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso in a note sent to the Power360.

Juscelino Filho was re-elected federal deputy in 2022, but is licensed to perform the role of minister. He is one of the names of the União Brasil that make up the 1st echelon of the government.

After Daniela Carneiro (Tourism) and Jose Mucio(Defense), Juscelino is the 3rd Minister of the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the risk of having to leave the Esplanada soon.

OTHER CHARGES

Juscelino also failed to declare at least R$ 2.2 million in race horses to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and directed 7.5 million in rapporteur amendments to the city hall of Vitorino Freire (MA) for paving works.

Of this amount, R$ 5 million would be used to improve 19 km of the road that surrounds at least 8 of his family’s farms. The mayor of Vitorino Freire is Luanna Rezende (União Brasil), sister of the minister.

The paving works in the municipality were in charge of the company Construservice, of the entrepreneur Eduardo José Barros Costa, known as Eduardo Imperador. The construction company competed in the bidding alone.

The engineer from Codevasf (Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys) Julimar Alves Silva Filho had given a favorable opinion on the values ​​for paving the road.

Silva, however, was removed on suspicion of having received BRL 250,000 from Eduardo Imperador to benefit the release of the work. In July 2022, the businessman was arrested on charges of paying bribes to federal officials.

Read the full text of the União Brasil note sent this Sunday (6.Mar) at 12:47 pm:

“The benches of the Chamber and Senate of the União Brasil repudiate the declarations of the national president of the PT, the federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), about the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho. Chosen three times to represent his state in the National Congress, the minister has always maintained a respected role in parliament.

“We regret that Gleisi uses double standards to deal with matters inherent to public life. When the attitudes of her allies are challenged – and there has been no lack of accusations against PT members in the recent history of the country – the parliamentarian preaches the right of defense. When the tables are turned, she prefers to make prejudgments.

“Will President Gleisi make the same statement if a member of her party is the target of attacks? The right of defense and the presumption of innocence, pillars of the Democratic State of Law, are valid for Gleisi, Juscelino and all Brazilians“.