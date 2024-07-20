Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 12:47

The party convention of União Brasil de São Paulo held on the morning of this Saturday, the 20th, transferred to the party’s municipal executive the power to decide whether there will be a majority coalition with Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) or with influencer Pablo Marçal (PRTB), or even if the party will launch its own candidacy for mayor of the capital of São Paulo.

“Power has been delegated to the municipal executive committee regarding the fate of which mayoral candidacy we will be deliberating on next week, God willing, or as soon as possible,” stated the president of União Brasil, councilor Milton Leite.

The party president, who also presides over the São Paulo City Council, reiterated that the relationship with Mayor Ricardo Nunes “has improved a lot”, but that “small points” are still under discussion that will be resolved.

Leite even gave an ultimatum for the current mayor to adjust the political articulation with União Brasil with a view to the alliance for reelection. In an interview with Coluna do Estadão, the councilman said that the relationship with Nunes was “shitty” and that he had ten days to establish the partnership with the party.

Last Friday, the 19th, Nunes and the councilman met again and Leite said that the relationship had improved by “90%”. Even so, support is not guaranteed. At the event this Saturday, the councilman reinforced that if the alliance is formed with Nunes, the party will demand “a coalition government along European lines”, in which União Brasil has influence in governance.

The ballot paper distributed during the convention asked members whether they wanted to delegate to the executive committee of the São Paulo municipal directory the decision to support mayoral candidates from other parties. It was expected that the decision to choose a candidate or coalition would be transferred to the executive committee.

The vote also defined the list of council members who will run this year and delegated the power to fill the remaining vacancies to the municipal executive. Leite was not officially announced as a candidate for council member. The president of the Municipal Chamber said that the situation surrounding his candidacy “calmed down a bit,” but that “the majority position was still open” – that is, there is a possibility that he himself will be União Brasil’s candidate for mayor instead of the party supporting another name.

As shown by Statea wing of the party had already been threatening to launch Leite for the position, given the impasse in forming the majority coalition. The councilman, sought by the report, said he would not comment on the matter.

União Brasil’s support in the capital could mean up to one more minute of free electoral programming. In addition, the party’s president and his allies have electoral reach in the city’s outskirts.

These factors further empowered Milton Leite, who is in his fourth consecutive term as president of the São Paulo City Council. During today’s convention, he sought to emphasize this relevance, “União Brasil is coming out very strengthened. We know that at the ballot box, on election day, we represent 8% of votes for or against whoever we get. This decides the election in São Paulo.”

The party’s support is coveted by both the current mayor and Pablo Marçal, who, despite having reached 10% of voting intentions in the most recent electoral polls, has a small party structure.

During a debate held by the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper In partnership with UOL, Marçal said that Milton Leite’s party is “charging a high price” to support him in the election. “What they are asking of me is expensive for me. It’s my soul and I don’t want to give it away,” said the influencer