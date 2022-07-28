Parties appear with 6 and 5 competitive names in the 1st round dispute, respectively; Poder360 compiled surveys

O union Brazil is the party with the most competitive candidates for state governments in the 1st round of the 2022 elections. merger between DEM and PSL has 6 pre-candidates leading or technically tied in this position, according to a survey by the Power 360 with the most recent polls.

O MDB shows that it maintains the capillarity built in recent decades and appears in the wake of the ranking. With the addition of Mato Grosso Sul and Roraima, absent in the lifting in May, and the growth of voting intentions in Alagoas, the legend went from 2 to 5 competitive names.

O Power 360 compiled surveys from 23 states and the Federal District, those available so far and registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). All research with known methodologies and from which it was possible to verify the origin of the information were considered. Competitive candidates are understood to be those who lead in isolated 1st place or are tied, within the margin of error, in that position.

O PSB, which reformulated the internal framework and attracted the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo, in Rio de Janeiro, and João Azêvedo, in Paraíba, it gained strength and joined the states already governed by pessebists who are vying for reelection – Espírito Santo and Pernambuco. Today, the party has 4 candidacies that lead alone or within the margin of error.

O ENfrom the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is one of the main affected by the rise of União Brasil. The party directs the re-election of Fátima Bezerra in Rio Grande do Norte and leads with Fernando Haddad in São Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country (34.7 million voters). It is behind, however, in Piauí, Ceará and Bahia, 3 Northeastern states in which it won in 2018.

president’s party Jair BolsonaroPL has 1 competitive name: Cláudio Castrocurrent governor of Rio de Janeiro – precisely in the electoral stronghold where the head of the federal executive built his political career.

O PSDin Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná, and the Republicansin Santa Catarina and Tocantins, register 2 pre-candidates in 1st place alone or in a technical tie in that position.

Young (Minas Gerais), PSDB (Rio Grande do Sul), PP (Acre), PTB (Alagoas) and Solidarity (Pernambuco) complete the list of parties with 1 competitive candidate each.

The lifting of Power 360 considered the names tested in the scenario stimulated with more pre-candidates. In case of more than one simulation with the same number of names, the one listed as the main one by the research company was considered. Here’s the full of all studies.

