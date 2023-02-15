Government leader in Congress assesses that ministries assigned to União Brasil should guarantee support of 80% of the base

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the government in Congress, countered the charge made by the president of União Brasil, deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), for more government positions to guarantee support for Planalto agendas in the Chamber and Senate.

“We hope to have between 80 and 90% of the Union’s votes. They already have a lot on their hands”, said Randolfe to the newspaper The globein an interview published this Wednesday morning (Feb.15, 2023).

Today, União Brasil is at the head of the ministries of Tourism, with Minister Daniela Carneiroand Communications, with Juscelino Filho. He also indicated the Minister Waldez Goes for National Integration. Although affiliated with the PDT, Góes is an ally of the senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) and entered the quota of appointments of the former president of Congress.

On Tuesday (14.Feb), in an interview with the same vehicle, Bivar said he wanted more positions to guarantee what is asked for by the PT. “The PT is made up of intelligent people, who know that in order to do politics it is necessary to have spaces. The more spaces we have, the better tools we can offer and the more support we can guarantee”he spoke.

In Randolfe’s evaluation, the expectation of support from União Brasil is the same as that of PSD and MDB, which also have 3 ministries each.

At the same time, União Brasil is trying to build a federation with the PP and Avante. If the plan materializes, the parties will act together in the votes in Congress for the next 4 years. Although the PP is not part of the government’s allied base, according to Bivar, the federation will not oppose.

“They [os dirigentes do União Brasil] need to solve the merger with PP and Avante. The commitment is that they will continue in government, but we will have to see this new reality, assess how the situation in front of this bench is. Before the merger takes place, it is impossible for us to have any conversations. The relationship must always be two-way.”, he completed.

When questioned about which positions União Brasil would like to occupy, Bivar mentioned the Codevasf (Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys), the sudene (Northeast Development Superintendence) and the dnocs (National Department of Works Against Droughts).

“We need to be treated as a party the size we are: we have 69 parliamentarians, 59 federal deputies and 10 senators”, justified Bivar.

The leader of the government in Congress, however, said that the positions requested by the president of União Brasil will not be negotiated now.