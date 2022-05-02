Uni | The last hours of the day are a critical moment when a night’s sleep can be ruined – Sleep researcher explains the reason behind many fatigue threads

One more TV series, one more chapter of the book. Many Finns stay awake to have their own time. Sleep doctor Henri Tuomilehto explains why it is worth giving up.

Clock is already a lot, and should go to sleep.

But when not in any way. Even if you were watching another part of the TV series, reading a book for a while or browsing a little cell phone.

Many endure late at night, even when the nightfall pays off. When the alarm clock rings, a tired and furious creature rises from the bed.