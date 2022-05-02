Monday, May 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Uni | The last hours of the day are a critical moment when a night’s sleep can be ruined – Sleep researcher explains the reason behind many fatigue threads

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

One more TV series, one more chapter of the book. Many Finns stay awake to have their own time. Sleep doctor Henri Tuomilehto explains why it is worth giving up.

Clock is already a lot, and should go to sleep.

But when not in any way. Even if you were watching another part of the TV series, reading a book for a while or browsing a little cell phone.

Many endure late at night, even when the nightfall pays off. When the alarm clock rings, a tired and furious creature rises from the bed.

#Uni #hours #day #critical #moment #nights #sleep #ruined #Sleep #researcher #explains #reason #fatigue #threads

See also  Nyt.fi | Korean band made a version of Nylon Beat's Most Beloved Loser - Music Video Has Received Over 21 Million Views In A Few Days
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

This is how the final phase of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX was

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.