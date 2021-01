Doctors at Tampere University Hospital give sleep tips for the darkest time of the year.

Is again it’s the time of year when it’s dark when you wake up to work – and when you leave work. In the morning you would not be able to wake up, your head aches, the alarm clock snoozes every five minutes. A fraction of a second would make the mind register to get sick, but then the brain starts to pound. A glass of water, a pot of black coffee and get the job done!