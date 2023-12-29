Dhe first priority of students is celebrating. Then comes attending seminars, cramming for exams or working. At least that's a common prejudice of the lazy student who goes to class twice a week and uses the rest of the time to party at his parents' expense.

My generation is often described as work-shy, at least that's what you often hear from the older generation or politicians. While such statements may apply to some students, the reality is different for most. For many students, a busy week at university represents a tremendous balancing act, trying to meet the demands of work and study at the same time. When the days are filled with seminars, deadlines, homework, and rushing back and forth between university and work, you're lucky if you even have a few hours left over for sleep or to see friends and family. It's not just me.

According to a study (22nd social survey by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research), 63 percent of students stated that they had a part-time job during the lecture period. In North Rhine-Westphalia and in the city states of Berlin and Bremen the number is even higher. In Thuringia, however, only around half have a job. The regional differences between the federal states can be attributed to the fact that there are higher rental costs in metropolitan areas and large cities, while the cost of living is often lower in structurally weak regions, so students have to work less often.

The pressure increases

One thing is certain: for many students, working alongside their studies has long been part of everyday life. Because while the cost of living is rising, there is a decline in financial support from parents, and the Bafög rate is often below the actual needs due to inflation. At the same time, there are many confusing costs incurred during your studies. Semester fees, work materials, rent, food and one or two leisure activities have to be paid.







Especially now during the Christmas season, many students improve their pocket money by working in restaurants or retail. People are busy selling mulled wine or helping customers choose the right Christmas present. But the range also extends from tutors to freelance graphic designers. This diversity allows students not only to earn money, but also to explore their interests and skills. A part-time job can not only provide financial support, but also provide an opportunity to orient yourself professionally or discover a new passion.

Students are irreplaceable as seasonal and flexible workers. But it's not just the industry that benefits from such drive, but also the students themselves. An often overlooked aspect of student working life is the enormous personal development that can come from juggling university and job. Because in the world of work, not only technical skills are valued, but also soft skills such as teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills.

The double burden of university and job also brings disadvantages. If you work a lot, the time for preparing and following up on seminars as well as studying for important exams can sometimes fall by the wayside. Balancing back and forth between work and studies can be a real stress test. No wonder that seven percent of students in Germany had to interrupt or give up their studies completely in the winter semester of 2022/23 due to economic constraints. More than a third of those surveyed felt forced to work more. Even more than 16 percent said they had two jobs while studying.







Get everything under control

Striving for the perfect balance between work and social life is a challenge that many students face. In an attempt to be financially independent and academically successful at the same time, the social dimension of student life can sometimes be neglected. It is important to recognize that social interactions and leisure time are just as important as work and academic commitments. Of course, this is easier said than done.

If you are dependent on money, you often have no choice but to work. There are still a few things you can keep in mind to ensure that you still have the right university-work-life balance. In order to balance university and a part-time job, you need good time management. It's important to set priorities, keep an eye on deadlines and say “no” if it becomes too much.

It helps to plan well in advance so that you can keep an eye on all appointments, tasks and working hours. Studying for university in time by creating summaries immediately after seminars can also give you the necessary head start, especially during stressful exam periods. Despite a tight schedule, you shouldn't forget to take regular breaks. Taking a break to meet up with friends is sometimes much more relaxing than a power nap. With the new energy, working through the to-do list becomes much easier.