EThere is of course a lot to be said for taking a seat in the lecture hall instead of following a lecture online, as is still possible here and will probably remain so forever. Anyone sitting in the lecture hall experiences the lecturer and his unmistakable way of giving a lecture much more directly, is in turn a counterpart to the lecturer and offers him a face to which he can speak. He can make this face in a questioning manner and thus give the lecturer an opportunity to clarify something or explain something in more detail; if this sign is not understood, he can ask a question or approach the lecturer after the lecture and possibly have an enlightening conversation.

There is a lot to be said for attending the general pathology lecture, even if it takes place at a fairly non-student time. Only those who arrive at the institute at quarter past eight can hope to be invited to attend an autopsy during the lecture.

Perhaps at this point we need to bring a little order to the chaos that ARD creates in our heads. Only in rare cases is a doctor called to the location where a body was found, and if so, it is a forensic pathologist. If there is doubt that someone died of natural causes, an autopsy can be ordered by a judge and carried out by two forensic doctors without the consent of the relatives being required.

What was the cause of death?

At the Institute of Pathology, on the other hand, autopsies are often carried out at the express request of relatives, for example if there is nothing to suggest external influence or suicide, but the cause of death remains unclear. Since no information is gained in this case that a court will deal with, there is no need for anyone who can testify to the autopsy's impeccable procedures – just a pathologist. The fact that it says on television that the body is already in pathology may come from English, where they are called forensic doctors forensic pathologists. This name also indicates that the roots of forensic medicine lie in pathology; The Münster Institute was founded a hundred years ago as the Institute for Pathology and forensic medicine founded.







A few weeks ago on a Friday the lecture hall was even emptier than usual – luckily for me, because I don't like to rush to pack up my things. Normally I would hardly have been among the first eight people to report to the entrance to the section hall after the end of the lecture. As it was, I was led in with the others and provided with aprons, gloves, hoods and shoe covers. The fact that the experienced autopsy assistant, with whom the pathologist would take part, did not wear a mask was reason enough for me to also forego it. However, since some pathogens can still be transmitted days after the death of the infected person, others decided to wear a mask.