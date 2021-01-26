This Wednesday, Charles de Lacombe has an appointment at the Lyon tribunal de grande instance. A first for him as an accused. The 27-year-old faces a fine of up to 100,000 euros and seven years in prison. A little “Anxious”, he especially says to himself “Impatient” to attend his trial, more than a year and a half after the fact. On May 24, 2019, he and a few other ANV-COP21 activists met at the town hall of Villeurbanne, near Lyon. Charles de Lacombe then took down the portrait of Emmanuel Macron, before being photographed with it.

He will be taken into custody a few hours later, after questioning and taking fingerprints. “As in other town halls in France, we decided to carry out this non-violent action to denounce the hypocrisy of Emmanuel Macron and the government in the face of the climate emergency. It is clear that nothing has changed since. “ Charles de Lacombe hopes to benefit from the same treatment as dropouts from Valence, Auch or Strasbourg: the release. Not all were entitled to this leniency.