The Mexican writer Fernanda Melchor poses for a portrait in the city of Puebla, on January 29, 2021. Hector Guerrero

Without mornings in between and with half of the commentary in media exile forced by days off, the most politicized readers run the risk of suffering withdrawal syndrome. Political actors and journalists will stop scandals or leaks to be disclosed in more propitious times and, consequently, social networks will find it difficult to nurture the endless stream of passions, disappointments and belligerents. In the absence of fuel, I suggest you take a break from politics and its vagaries and delve into the possibility of one of these books for a few days. They will allow you to reconnect with other stories and with human beings who do not live in front of cameras, microphones and social networks, pretending to be better than they are.

It would begin with the latest novel by Fernanda Melchor, the new revelation in its own right of Mexican letters. The woman from Veracruz has been writing and publishing for some years, but it was not until her fourth book, Hurricane season (2017) that his success exploded in international literary circles. It is a novel with many nods to Pedro Paramo by Juan Rulfo, a comparison that would be overwhelming for any author, but from which Melchor comes out very well. One of those rare cases in which literary criticism and the readership market coincide in applause. It has been translated into dozens of languages ​​and was a finalist for the prestigious Booker International Prize. Writers often suffer the hangover of overwhelming success; there is a long list of anecdotes from authors whose talents were temporarily or permanently inhibited after a universally acclaimed work. This is not the case with this young woman. Just published Stop (Random House), the story of Polo, a gardener who works in a residential subdivision for families with flashy trucks and endless pools, for whom the young man is invisible despite spending twelve hours a day watering grasses and cutting bushes. Invisible to everyone except an obese and spoiled teenager who begins by offering alcoholic beverages to the gardener and ends up inviting him to commit a crime. But this is not a thriller, or not exclusively. The reality that Melchor paints for us of Polo’s life, between the hell in which he lives next to his mother and the Paradais in which he works, which is nothing more than another version of hell, is a powerful and almost addictive immersion into dramatic world that we too have stopped seeing. It reminds of the famous Korean movie Parasites, but in a stark version and certainly closer. An X-ray so exact and precise that it could well have saved Ricardo Anaya all the anthropological journeys he is taking in search of the deep Mexico.

Just as addictive is the novel One Love, by the Spanish Sara Mesa (edit. Anagrama), about a woman who decides to move to a small town in a remote and rustic region, in which she had never been, to leave behind a rugged past that the reader barely intuits. What seems like a chronicle of the difficult path she must follow to stop being a stranger to her distrustful neighbors, ends up becoming a fascinating introspection journey into this woman’s soul. A phrase that would seem inadvertent constitutes the key to the whole novel, and in essence the source from which so many seemingly inexplicable torments arise in the daily lives of all of us: “the malaise of happiness is an idea that haunts you insistently: a kind of happiness that contains in itself the seed of its own destruction.

In the breaks given him by the controversial activism caused by his sharp criticism of Q4, Héctor Aguilar Camín allowed himself to publish a morbid amusement under the title Plagiarism (Random House). And I say morbid because in its first pages the story seems to be taken directly from the famous case of Sealtiel Alatriste, the writer and university official forced to resign after the accusation of being a repeat plagiarist. And the parallelism seems evident from the first lines of the novel, related in the first person: “One Monday they announced that I had won the Martín Luis Guzmán Prize… on Tuesday they accused me of having plagiarized some newspaper articles… on Thursday of having plagiarized the subject of my winning novel… on Monday of the following week, sixty-nine writers signed a letter against me… the following Wednesday I announced my resignation from the university position… ”So far they would seem notes taken from Sealtiel’s Facebook. But as the page continues, the character, who is definitely not our Sealtiel, reports that for the following Thursday he has been accused of the murder of his wife’s lover. And although this entry conditions the little novel to enroll in the detective genre, the blood note is just the pretext for exploring the not well understood reasons that lie at the heart of the plagiarist. Or as the character could well say: there is no more honest and paid tribute to an author who is admired than to plagiarize him with talent.

If the days are not enough for you to open up after these titles, at least I suggest you not to miss a work as unexpected as it is refreshing: The life told by a sapiens to a Neanderthalby Juan José Millás and Juan Luis Arsuaga. This is the chronicle made by the first, a prestigious novelist, acting as a Neanderthal, of his conversations with the second, a paleontologist and sage, who serves as sapiens. And indeed, the book is studded with pearls to be treasured, sometimes because it is unexpected and almost always because it forces us to recognize that in so many things in life we ​​are closer to the Neanderthal than to the sapiens, as we are well aware of. Miles. For example: “I will always love you, it is said, but that of loving is always very easy; How about promising that I will love you next Tuesday at 4:30 in the afternoon? That’s complicated”. Or that of “the experiment of godless societies is very recent. We don’t know yet what is going to happen ”. Or finally: “We are not the result of a planning, of a design. Nature, as Darwin showed, is purposeless. However, it is capable of creating biological structures with purpose. Nature does not seek, but finds ”. The best of this ingenious chronicle are not its pearls or its bronze letters, but the laughter that the Neanderthal in us starts every two pages.

