Unholythe fascinating horror adventure developed by Duality Games, has a exit date official on PC, announced by the authors with a new trailer: The game will be available on Steam starting July 20, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions coming later.

As you may recall, last October we took a look at Unholy and its gameplayat the time still mostly shrouded in mystery: the developers did not show the combat system in action, limiting itself to exploratory and stealth phases.

In any case, everything points to a very interesting project, thanks to the psychological elements and the structure characterized by two parallel worlds: on one side a post-Soviet city, on the other a dark and disturbing world dominated by a caste of priests corrupt.

In the role of a mother desperately looking for her missing daughter, we will find ourselves exploring both of these scenarios, solving puzzles and using special “emotional” masks in an attempt to survive the horror that we will face.