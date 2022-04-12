Mexico.- This Monday afternoon, the federal deputies of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) arrived in San Lázaro with the aim of spending the night there and being present at the voting of the electrical reform of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

This is due to the fact that, according to the declarations of the PRI national leader, Alejandro Moreno Cardenasthe ruling party would seek to prevent the opposition legislators integrated in the coalition called “Goes to Mexico” are present for the vote on the electrical amendment initiative.

This Monday, the United Commissions of Constitutional and Energy Points endorsed the opinion that contains the electricity reform project that President López Obrador sent to the Congress of the Union during the last months of 2021.

Through his social networks, the also tricolor deputy Alejandro Moreno published a video where you can see the federal legislators of the Lower House getting on a truck and getting off at San Lázaro.

“We have already arrived at the Chamber of Deputies! They threatened to mobilize and even prevent the passage to democracy, but we went ahead. We will spend the night here! #YaLlegóElPRI,” Moreno Cárdenas wrote in his social media.

For its part, the PRD parliamentary group announced, on its official Twitter account, that the PRD deputies would also spend the night in San Lázaro, with the aim of “avoiding any mishap” regarding the vote on the reform. electricity of the government of the Fourth Transformation.

“The Deputies of the #GPPRD will spend the night at the @mx_diputados to avoid any setback, we are ready and ready to be the #DemocraticResistance. The #Brtlett Law is not going to pass,” said the parliamentary faction in the publication where the legislators of opposition within the Chamber of Deputies.

AMLO goes against Alejandro Moreno for calling PRI members to vote against the reform

In his morning conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attacked the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, for urging the legislators of the PRI caucus to vote against the so-called “energy counter-reform.”

“I was seeing the president of the PRI, ordering them to vote against it, strictly speaking, nothing more than that we are not going to put ourselves here as such a legalist, this is in violation of the law, at least it is contrary to the spirit of the constitution because the deputy he is a popular representative, he is not a representative of a party, so how can a party president give them orders?

They move discussion of electrical reform

After it was announced that the opposition deputies would spend the night in the Chamber of Deputies to be in time and form in the vote on the electricity reform, the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) agreed to postpone the discussion of the same for the next sunday april 17this despite the fact that it was scheduled for this Tuesday, April 12.

Regarding this new agreement, the president of the Jucopo, the PRI Ruben Moreira He emphasized that the PRI voted against it, but he announced that the PRI members will sleep on Saturday night in the legislative chamber.

“Furthermore, with the agreement that the day it moved, there can be no session before, to avoid an albazo”, Moreira pointed out.