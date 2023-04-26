An unexpected increase in sea temperature has worried to world scientists, because they fear the impact that this effect could have on the Land.

The main concern is not only the warming of the seas that has been recorded in recent years. Rather, this effect in combination with other Meteorological phenomena it could lead to temperatures reaching a disturbing level in the coming years.

according to a bbc post, One of the phenomena that increases concern is the so-called “El Niño”, a climatic event that is related to the warming of the eastern equatorial Pacific and that this year is expected to reach very high levels.

This increase in the temperature of the seas could endanger the life of the sea and could cause other effects such as an increase in sea level and an imbalance in the processes that the sea carries out to absorb polluting gases.

As mentioned in the aforementioned medium, during the last 15 years the Earth has increased its temperature by 50% and this has been mainly reflected in the temperature of the oceans. During the month of March alone, the sea surface temperature on the east coast of North America exceeded 13.8 degrees Celsius.

Despite having concrete data, researchers have not yet been able to define what is causing such an accelerated change. So the concern continues to grow.

“It’s not well established why such a large and rapid change is taking place,” he claimed Karina Von Schuckmanlead author of the new study according to the BBC

The data have not made it possible to establish whether it is real climate change, or a simple natural variation or a mixture of both phenomena.

What are the consequences of warming in the oceans?

According to the research, this increase in the temperature of the seas, which is around 0.9°C, could have devastating consequences for marine life and would be like a fuel that would allow the development of more powerful hurricanes and cyclones.

This minimal increase, although it seems insignificant, could have important consequences, according to the research that lists some of the effects: