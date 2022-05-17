raisa blommestijnThe Leiden lawyer and legal philosopher Raisa Blommestijn (28) reports a threat against a man who called on social media to liquidate her publicly. Member of Parliament Pieter Omtzigt jumps in the breach for Blommestijn and demands an apology from the threat, who has since taken his account on Twitter offline.

Blommestijn, a regular guest at Ongehoord Nederland and former researcher at Leiden University, says he receives hate messages and threats via social media almost every day. “I never report an individual case, but I draw a line here,” Blommestijn tells this site. ,,I have been given all kinds of things in recent months, but a public call to liquidate me is really a step too far. I hope the police catch this person.”

The unknown man posted a photo of a motion allegedly submitted by Pieter Omtzigt on Twitter. The motion calls for the public liquidation of Blommestijn. “When are we going to carry out this motion?” writes the man, whose account no longer exists. Omtzigt is shocked by the threat. ‘I hope that the person who made this tweet and this screen shot will apologize to Raisa Blommestijn very soon. And also to me: it is really defamatory to send out fake motions that have not been submitted,” the former CDA member tweeted. See also Auction scam grows in the pandemic and 2 thousand fake websites are identified - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Known name

Raisa Blommestijn is a well-known name in the world of corona protesters. In the past year, the recently graduated legal philosopher regularly spoke out about the corona measures and the corona pass, which she finds discriminatory and unjust. She also sometimes questions the vaccine. ‘Is it just me or are a lot of (apparently young and healthy) people dying lately?’, Leiden tweeted recently. Blommestijn herself denies that she is referring to the vaccine, but it resulted in a torrent of criticism from various prominent commentators.

“I know that there are people who are not a fan of the things I say or write to say the least,” says Blommestijn. “To me, the large amount of hate messages symbolizes the current state of society. A society that is polarizing and that no longer gives us the space to talk to each other. In recent years, we have come closer to each other. All those hate messages create an intimidating atmosphere that worries me a lot.” See also Biden expressed confidence in the improvement of the situation with COVID-19

Member of Parliament Wybren van Haga wonders ‘how many people in prison’ the threatener will receive for ‘this disgusting call to kill Raisa Blommestijn’. ‘Interesting to see whether our criminal law has the same effect for everyone, for the left and for the right,’ tweets the BVNL leader.

Blommestijn says that he will report the incident to the police station in the The Hague region tomorrow. “There only needs to be one person who reads those messages and takes action. I’m not only afraid of that for myself, but also for other people who get involved in this discussion.”



