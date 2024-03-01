The triumph of National Paraguayan 0-3 National Athletic in the second leg of Phase 2 of the Libertadores Cuphas been a hard blow that the fans of the Colombian cast have not been able to assimilate.

The poor results have led the team to a crisis from which they are trying to get out. John Bodmer He resigned due to threats against his family and this Friday a similar case came to light.

What is known

Mauricio Navarrothe president of the club, and Esteban Escobar and Benjamín Romerowho are part of the leadership, have reported death threats in recent days.

They assure that there are several messages that have reached them through social networks and Navarro's WhatsApp, in which they ask them to resign or they will take action against him and his family.

Atlético Nacional players after elimination in the Copa Libertadores. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

It is claimed that the addresses of their residences and the numbers of their personal telephone numbers were leaked on the networks and for a few days the threats to the directors have not stopped.

In the next few hours, the leaders will make the complaint to the Attorney General's Office.

Precisely, this Friday the Dimayor showed its concern about these events that have occurred with several leaders, technicians and players of the clubs that rent premises.

“The Major Division of Colombian Soccer-DIMAYOR, headed by its President Fernando Jaramillo rejects the threats and acts of intimidation that directors, players, referees, officials and different actors of the FPC have received in recent days,” the statement says.

— DIMAYOR (@Dimayor) March 1, 2024

And he adds: “DIMAYOR and its 36 affiliated clubs vehemently repudiate the violent harassment that managers of Atlético Nacional and Once Caldas DAF, players and coaches of different Colombian professional soccer teams have received.”

